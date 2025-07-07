Ex-PGA Tour Pro Defends Max Homa for Trolling Fans After Quitting Social Media

Just a few days ago, Max Homa labeled X as a ‘safe haven for a**holes’, explaining that the platform’s toxic environment finally got to him. Homa opened up about his four-month hiatus from X, saying, “Twitter or X is an awful, awful place… you get people saying some bad, bad things. People tell you, you should die on the internet.” Yes, no sugarcoating or anything, these were his exact words, and well, some people in the golf world seem to agree with the golfer.

Speaking on the latest YouTube episode of the Smylie Kaufman Show, Charlie Hulme and Smylie Kaufman reflected on what Max Homa said recently about X, and they had quite some comments on it. Kaufman seemed to be in favor of the golfer’s comment, as he had also faced something familiar during his years on the Tour. “I had to delete social media for three years as a player. I mean, it was just nasty. Yeah, it was awful.”

He understood that not everyone would get why Homa’s comments were a big deal, but pointed out that Max Homa‘s content often walks a fine line between humor and ridicule, saying, “His whole bit was making fun of people, but also it was a bit because everybody wanted to be made fun of.” And it was. Back in 2021, Max Homa spilled the beans on his social media stance, saying he’d leverage it to grow golf’s fan base — and boy, had he delivered!

With his signature blend of humor and honesty, Homa won over fans long before his PGA Tour rise to fame. His stance on the social platform started shifting earlier this year when the Average Dude did a 180 in March. He declared he’d had a “come-to-Jesus moment” and was done with X, calling it “for the sick” and admitting he hadn’t enjoyed the app.

Max Homa reacts after missing the hole on eighteenth green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament.

Hulme agreed with Homa’s sentiments, saying, “He called it an awful place, which I tend to agree with it.” Hulme added that X has become a platform where people just dump on each other, and who else can elaborate on the matter better than everyone’s favorite golf influencer?

Paige Spiranac has learned to navigate the challenges of being a golf influencer. At one point, she tried to tone down her style to avoid criticism, even wearing a full turtleneck and leggings on the course. However, she realized that people would find fault regardless. “There was one time where I wore a full turtleneck [and] leggings. I was completely covered from head to toe, and people were upset with my outfit.”

Spiranac decided to take a different approach, saying, “When that happened, I just said, ‘OK, well I’m just going to do what I want to do, and I’m going wear what I want to wear and if people like it, great and if they dislike it, OK great.’”

Spiranac’s confidence and self-acceptance have been key to her success. “I was like, ‘OK, clearly no matter what I wear or what I do people are going to be upset about it, so I might as well wear what I want and live the life that I want to live,’” she said. “You can’t control what other people say or the judgment that they have because they see a small little portion of your life.”

Some people see her as a trailblazer for female golfers, embracing her individuality and refusing to conform to societal expectations, while others criticize her for being too revealing or attention-seeking. Regardless, Spiranac’s approach has earned her a loyal following and admiration from many. With a supportive family behind her, Spiranac continues to be herself, both on and off the course.