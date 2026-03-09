Ex-PGA Tour Pro Lands Surprise TV Role Days Before The Players Championship

Smylie Kaufman turned pro back in 2014. With golf running in his family (his grandfather coached the University of Alabama men’s golf team), it did not take long for him to get into the Tour. Sadly, things did not turn out as expected. Kaufman missed almost 50% cuts and with his wrist and elbow injuries, the golfer slowly faded out of the Tour in 2021. Thankfully, he took up the microphone, which changed his life. And now, his broadcasting career just got boosted.

Kaufman has been working as an analyst for the Golf Channel. Owing to his pinpointed take on the sport, the channel has decided to include him in one of their more premium segments. As per the reports from Sports Business Journal, the 34-year-old will be a part of the ‘Live From’ programs for the rest of the year.

Beginning from The Players Championship, Kaufman will be expected to work Tuesday-Sunday on site. Now, while this will be a golden opportunity for the former pro golfer to take his analytical skills to the next level, the opportunity came to him due to Johnson Wagner. Till now, the responsibility was vested solely on Wagner. But his decision to join the CBS golf team created a void which the team feels will be ably filled in by Kaufman.

Imago September 5, 2016; Norton, MA, USA; Smylie Kaufman lines a putt at the 2nd hole green during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston. /Cal Media PGA Golf Herren 2016: Deutsche Bank Championship SEP 05 – ZUMAc04_

Speaking about Kaufman’s new role, Golf Channel’s coordinating producer for news and studio coverage, Matt Hegarty, said, “His analysis is excellent. The level of attention he pays during meetings, the ideas he has, he’s fully engaged.”

Now, one of the biggest USPs about Wagner was to recreate selected shots from the tournament he was covering. And Kaufman showed how he was just the correct man for the job. During the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Daniel Berger had a decision to make at the 13th hole. He had two options: either to aim for the hole or pitch out. Choosing the safer option, Berger ended up with a bogey.

But while recreating the shot, Kaufman opted for the green. While he landed one of his balls in water, the second attempt saw him successfully land on the greens! Now, that is some talent.

Meanwhile, Kaufman was not the only former PGA Tour pro to get a broadcasting job. Jim Furyk, too, recently joined the Golf Channel.

After injury setback, Jim Furyk thrives in Golf Channel analyst role

2025 saw PGA Tour star Jim Furyk balance a limited playing schedule as he was on a recovery journey from the hip surgery that he underwent back in April 2025. While he guided Team USA as the vice-captain in the Ryder Cup, he appeared for a few PGA Tour Champions events. He ended the season ranked 65th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. But alongside that, he was also tapping into a new role.

Imago Jim furyk, Tour Championship, Atlanta, 2006, Jim Furyk 2006, East Lake golf course, Atlanta Georgia, the Tour Championship, PGA Tour

2025 saw him transition to the role of being an analyst of the sport from being in the competitive greens. He snatched the opportunity of stepping into his media career and started off as an analyst for Golf Channel. And finally, in 2026, he stepped into the new career he had chosen with full force as he was announced as the lead analyst by Golf Channel.

“I’ve spent my career competing on the PGA Tour, and it will be fun to put the headset on and look at the game from an entirely different perspective,” said Furyk, reflecting on his new role in the world of media.

He further added, “I’ve built great relationships with the Golf Channel on-air team and producers over the years, and I’m looking forward to working alongside them and sharing my perspective with viewers across the country for these signature events.”

He joined play-by-play commentator Terry Gannon to cover the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Adding to that, he has also been offering his valuable opinion on the upcoming PGA Tour marquee event of the PLAYERS Championship.