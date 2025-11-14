Ex-PGA Tour Pro ‘Pumped’ Up as Golf Channel Gives His Career Unexpected Boost

Smylie Kaufman’s journey with golf began very early. His grandfather was the head coach of the men’s golf team at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He turned pro in 2014 and then, 2 years later, joined the Tour. It didn’t turn out to be all rainbows and sunshine, as he barely made 50% cuts, winning just the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Wrist and elbow injuries that caused yips pushed him out of the Tour in 2021. Then, he found his success with a microphone, and it is only getting better.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Smylie Kaufman started The Smylie Show podcast with co-host and producer Charlie Hulme. His podcast has quickly become one of the most listened to among fans and golf enthusiasts. Now, Golf Channel is giving him a new spotlight with a slot for his show on the channel. “Pumped to have @thesmylieshow on the @GolfChannel in ‘26! 👊” Smylie Kaufman wrote, while sharing the news and reposting Golf Channel PR’s X post.

Golf Channel PR shared that new programming will begin in 2026. It will include some new shows and some old favorites. New programming includes Vanity Index Podcast and Big Swing. Returning shows are 5ClubsGolf and GolfChannel Podcast. Smylie Kaufman’s The Smylie Show will stream on Golf Channel on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

After retirement, Kaufman worked as an analyst, but decided to discontinue in ’23. “I’m on a different journey now,” said Kaufman about switching his career. That is when The Smylie Show came. Every week, he and Hulme sit down to discuss the game, sharing their opinions, insights, and analysis. His podcast is available on multiple platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Audioboom, and more. There are 278 episodes available on Apple Podcasts and 621 videos on YouTube. He has amassed 15,000 subscribers on the podcast’s official YouTube channel.

Anyways, the idea is to leverage his knowledge as a retired pro and deliver an in-depth analysis to the fans at the highest level. After all, he talks about a lot of things on his podcast, and always gives his honest opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaufman shares a wide range of insights and analysis on his podcast

Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme share insights and expert analysis about current tournaments, player strategies, and rule changes. One of the most recent episodes was about the DP World Tour. During the episode, Kaufman and Hulme discussed Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton appealing DP World Tour fines and their effect on their 2027 Ryder Cup eligibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kaufman said the DP World Tour has imposed rules, as any other business entity would. And if Rahm and Hatton want to continue being eligible for the Ryder Cup, they should pay the fines. Or else, they can give up their DP World Tour membership, like Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and others.

Additionally, they discussed the DP World Tour’s crossroads. Currently, the DP World Tour is in a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour. But it also allowed its members to play the LIV Promotional event, which the PGA Tour strictly warned its members not to participate in. Similarly, there’s content available on LIV’s move from a 54-hole format to a 72-hole format, gambling’s growing influence, and conversations with pro golfers like Michael Brennan, Graeme McDowell, and others.

Smylie Kaufman’s next chapter with Golf Channel marks a full-circle moment for a player who never lost touch with the game he loves. With The Smylie Show moving to television, his voice is set to reach an even wider audience of golf fans eager for authentic insight and conversation.