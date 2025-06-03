Ex-PGA Tour Pro Reveals Jay Monahan & Co’s Plan to Stop Rory McIlroy From Missing Another Event as He Escaped $1.1M Fine

After months of speculation, the PGA Tour has officially announced sweeping changes to its postseason format, effective May 2025. As part of its ‘Fan Forward‘ initiative, the league is ditching starting strokes in the FedExCup Playoffs—a move designed to make the game more competitive and viewer-friendly. Also, this might help Rory McIlroy.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan explained the shift: “Our fans want the most competitive golf played for the highest stakes in the most engaging format. This is a crucial first step in evolving our postseason.” The biggest change? Everyone starts at even par. That means no more advantage for the top 10 players heading into the Tour Championship. In short, it levels the playing field—but not everyone is thrilled.

Former pro and analyst Smylie Kaufman voiced his concerns on The Smylie Show: “Why are we even accumulating points all season if everyone starts from scratch at the Tour Championship? Number 30 now has the same shot as number one.” Take last year as an example. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler began the Tour Championship at 10-under and used that cushion to secure the FedExCup, despite Collin Morikawa shooting a better 72-hole score. Under the new format, Scheffler wouldn’t have had that edge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago February 15, 2025, La Jolla, California, USA: RORY MCILROY looks on while walking to the first tee during the third round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California. La Jolla USA – ZUMAt158 20250215_zsp_t158_067 Copyright: xBrentonxTsex

This also means every player—top-ranked or not—must now grind through the Memphis and BMW Championships to qualify for the Tour finale. There’s no room for skipping events, even for big names like Rory McIlroy. Rory, who’s already skipped three signature events this year, including The Memorial, may need to rethink his schedule. Though Jack Nicklaus wasn’t upset about Rory skipping his event, fans definitely noticed.

While Scheffler supports the change—“I really like the direction we’re going”—Rory has remained noncommittal. The new format may clash with his increasingly international focus, which includes stops in India for the DP World Tour and a confirmed appearance at the 2025 and 2026 Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The format change might boost drama for fans, but it also raises the stakes—and the pressure—for golf’s elite. All eyes will be on how stars like Rory adjust, and whether underdogs can finally steal the spotlight.

What allows Rory to be so choosy?

Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip The Memorial sparked backlash from fans, especially given the tournament’s deep connection to golf legend Jack Nicklaus. The Memorial isn’t just another signature event—it’s a tribute to Nicklaus’ legacy. Despite their friendship, Rory’s absence left many disappointed. Nicklaus, however, remained diplomatic, saying, “It surprised me, but guys have got schedules and got things they do. I haven’t talked to him to tell me why or why not. It’s just his call.” Undoubtedly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Until 2023, players were only allowed to skip one signature event. Hence, missing more meant losing 25% of their PIP (Player Impact Program) bonus. Rory felt that sting, forfeiting $3 million in 2023 for skipping two events. But with that rule scrapped in 2024, he saved $1.1 million despite another selective season.

Well, the changes made by the PGA might help Rory McIlroy avoid missing any more action.