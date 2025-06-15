Ex-PGA Tour Pro Reveals the Reason Behind Adam Scott’s Sudden Rise at Oakmont Amid Low Form

Adam Scott is looking to rule Oakmont, and he’s got the momentum on his side. The 44-year-old Aussie legend sits just one shot behind leader Sam Burns after firing a sizzling 3-under par 67, with a string of clutch birdies on the back nine, including a near hole-out at the 14th and an excellent up-and-down from a bunker at the short par 4 17th. Scott’s been playing the most consistent golf in the field, with 20 top-ten finishes at majors, and he’s the only major champion inside the top ten on the leaderboard. With a second career major title on the line, Scott’s quest to become the second-oldest US Open winner since Hale Irwin in 1990 is looking more plausible by the minute.

He’s chased a second major title since his unforgettable 2013 Masters triumph, and this sudden improvement has the whole golf world scratching their heads as they try to figure out how exactly this happened. Well, these golf insiders have the answer. For the latest YouTube episode of the Smylie Kaufman Show on YouTube, former PGA Tour pro Smylie Kaufman and Charlie Hulme were seen at Oakmont Country Club, dissecting Adam Scott’s recent performance with a dash of scrutiny. And let’s face it, Scott’s been cooking up something special. Kaufman got the lowdown from Trevor Immelman, Scott’s swing guru, and dropped a tantalizing tidbit: “Adam put some stiffer shafts in his irons and they’re trying to bleed a little fade into the game a little bit.” Game-changer alert!

As it turns out, Scott’s bag overhaul has been a key factor in his improved game. He debuted a new set of Miura AS-1 irons at the US Open, which features a distinctive offset design that’s music to the eyes of equipment enthusiasts. These custom irons, crafted with Scott’s input during a visit to the Miura factory in Japan, seem to be suiting him just fine. With Project X LZ 6.5 shaft, his iron play has indeed looked sharper than ever.

Speaking of a sharp game, Scott’s 45-yard shot on the 15th hole? Absolutely jaw-dropping. Kaufman nailed it: “If it was me, you, or Jax or my dad hitting it, the ball would still be in the air… that’s how hard the shot was.” Scott’s bunker game might just be the X-factor that propels him to the top. And let’s not forget the rest of Scott’s bag, which has been getting a serious revamp. He’s been spotted with the yet-to-be-released Titleist T250 3-iron, shafted with a Graphite Design Tour AD-VF hybrid 105-X shaft, and his trusty TaylorMade R7 Quad mini-driver has made a comeback.

via Getty MONTREAL, QUEBEC – SEPTEMBER 25: Adam Scott of Australia and the International Team speaks to the media following a practice round prior to the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 25, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

With his bunker game on fire and his irons getting sharper by the day, Scott’s definitely a force to be reckoned with. And we think the golfer knows that.

Adam Scott says 2025 US Open win would be ‘super fulfilling’ for him

Adam Scott’s quest for a second major title is heating up, and the 44-year-old Aussie legend is feeling like he’s got a real shot at it. With lackluster performances in the last two editions of the major where he, finished at T32 in 2024 and missed the cut in 2023, Scott does not want to slip on this chance. He has chased a second major title since his unforgettable 2013 Masters triumph, and the history books are smiling on him — he’s only the third player to start a US Open at Oakmont, with three rounds of even par 70 or better.

“I really haven’t been in this kind of position for five or six years, or feeling like I’m that player,” Scott said. “But that’s what I’m always working towards… If I were to come away with it tomorrow, it would be a hell of a round of golf and an exclamation point on my career.” With a win, Scott would become the tenth player aged 44 or older to claim a major title, and he’s well aware of the significance. So, will he be able to silence the doubters and bring home the trophy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!