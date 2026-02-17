‘Excited’ Paige Spiranac Joins Forces With Golf Media Giant in Defining Career Move

Paige Spiranac works on the floor interviewing Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players for Inside Edition at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, February 6, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12th, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20230206122 JOHNxANGELILLO

Paige Spiranac works on the floor interviewing Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players for Inside Edition at the Super Bowl LVII Opening Night event in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, February 6, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12th, 2023. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20230206122 JOHNxANGELILLO

Paige Spiranac has always been looking to find a way to do something unique. And while online hate has pushed her to depression and mental health issues, the 32-year-old has recently taken an encouraging step. In a bid to help content creators, Spiranac has teamed up with a $10 billion giant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s been a really crazy journey over the last 10 years of being a content creator, and I’ve always been looking for what’s next and how I can keep my business going for the next five, 10, 15, 20 years. When I started talking to the Pro Shop team, they were just so excited for me to be me,” said Spiranac in an exclusive interview with Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

The golf influencer announced her recent partnership with Pro Shop, which will be a media venture. For the uninitiated, this is the same golf media and commerce company that was the driving force behind Netflix’s ‘Full Swing.’ As per reports, this latest venture will help creators transform their personal brands and influence into fully functional business companies.

Imago August 28, 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Paige Spiranac tees off the 10th hole during the inaugural 2024 Creator Classic Tour Championship presented by Blackstone at East Lake Golf Club. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20240828_fap_w109_025 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Spiranac’s latest project highlights how the modern-day creators are becoming more and more important and relevant for the mainstream popularity and expansion of the sport. Delving deep into the details, Spiranac confirmed that her new beginning will be known as Paige Co.

ADVERTISEMENT

The business will primarily be responsible for creating new shows along with multiple products bearing the business’s branding. While the golf influencer will be looking after the creatives, the marketing, sales, production, distribution, and other aspects of the business will be overseen and managed by Pro Shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Notably, the debut show of the venture will see the 32-year-old will star in a YouTube series. She will be serving as the producer and on-camera talent while also having an equity stake. She will be trying to maximize profits as the Pro Shop ambassador.

Meanwhile, beneath all the grit and determination lies a dark reality. And Spiranac recently dropped a shocking take on why she has disappeared from social media. A platform that gave her the identity of a creator!

ADVERTISEMENT

Paige Spiranac opens up about anxiety behind social media absence

Spiranac has long been celebrated for her social media game. However, recently, the social media influencer has seemingly taken a step back. Fans have noticed how, in the recent past, not many posts have been shared by her. While her latest Instagram post was made on January 26, she last shared a post on TikTok on October 24. However, Spiranac has cleared the air on the reason behind the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago July 8, 2022, Stateline, Nevada, U.S: Golf personality/model/influencer, PAIGE SPIRANAC, tees off from the first hole during the American Century Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on Friday, July 8, 2022. Copyright: xTracyxBarbutesx

In a recent Q&A session, the golf influencer reflected on how she is in a “bit of a funk”. While her fans thought that it might be a temporary phase, she shared otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

She blatantly stated, “… And its not like a one or two day thing.” Paige further added, “This has been going on for a little bit. I feel like I’ve just been so in my head about everything, and I’m just trying to work through it. I think that’s why I haven’t been posting as much because I am just overthinking everything, and I just feel like my anxiety has taken control.”

Although she has been trying to push herself out of this phase, she admitted how she is unable to deal with all the overthinking. Her followers will surely be waiting for her to post regularly once again.