Eugenio Chacarra Q&A: Lessons from LIV Golf, Weight Loss & PGA Tour Goals

Eugenio Chacarra joined LIV Golf in 2022 as a member of Fireballs GC. He won in Bangkok and was one of the most promising players there. But struggles came for him over the next two years, and as a result, his time with LIV came to an end.

Afterwards, he vocally called out LIV for being about “only money,” and also expressed his thoughts on LIV failing to deliver on its promise to provide OWGR points and access to majors. Despite all of this, Charcarra was “thankful” to the Saudi Tour for the financial security it gave him. After this incident, Chacarra found a new zeal to achieve his childhood dream: the European Tour and the PGA Tour. The chase has been in his favor so far.

Eugenio relied on the sponsor’s exemption to get started on the DP World Tour early in the season. Then in India, he won the 2025 Hero Indian Open: a victory that helped him earn DP World Tour status for the rest of the season. Now, he is back in India, at the Delhi Golf Club, but his performance might not be as eccentric as it was back in February because of some injuries he has been enduring.

Essentially Sports had a quick chat with Eugenio before he officially started his play on October 16th at the DP World India Championship, and he gave us answers about his health, future goals, and his time with LIV.

EssentiallySports: You’re back in India just after a few months of your Hero Indian Open win. How are you feeling about your chances here this time?

Eugenio Chacarra: Feeling great. It’s been a couple of tough weeks health-wise. Being sick. I have some problems with my hip and with my golf shoes and stuff. I was hearing some problems with my swing, but we figured it out, and yeah, back in the country, that’s been great to me. Love the country, love the people, and, yeah, it’s obviously to different course, but, of course, you need to hit a good one as well. And I’m excited for the week. Obviously, my game is not as sharp as I wanted it to be because of the illness and being a little hurt, but I think it’s, of course, that’s good for me. I love the grass here in India, and I love the support, so hopefully I can be up there again.

EssentiallySports: You recently spoke about losing some weight, roughly around 20 pounds. Can you walk us through what happened there? What led to that weight loss? What’s the journey?

Eugenio Chacarra: Yeah, I obviously, because when I stay with my team and make some decisions, and one of them, I need to be back physically good for my own health and for my golf swing. And that was one of them. I needed to go back to my weight where I had success, and I was feeling good. And yeah, that’s a goal for the year, and I was lucky enough that I cut it pretty quickly, and I just need to keep focusing on it. And, like I said, I’ve been feeling great. I don’t know if it’s because I didn’t have a lot of food or what the problem was, but I’m getting to get back to it. It was a tough three or four weeks, past weeks, but I’m happy that I’m here. I’m feeling better every day, and hopefully, I can get it run.

EssentiallySports: It’s been some time since your association with LIV Golf? How do you look back on that time?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Eugenio Chacarra: Yeah, it was great. It was a great experience. I think, like I said, I was really grateful for the opportunity. It saved my life in a lot of ways. But my team and I thought it was time to pursue what I dream of. I was losing motivation to do stuff. And some things that they said they were gonna do never really happened, but it was an awesome experience. It’s another great golf Tour, great players, and I was thankful that I have 3 years over there, but now I’m focusing on the European Tour, and hopefully I can get my dream since I was little, get to the PGA Tour.

EssentiallySports: Is getting onto the PGA Tour still your childhood dream?

Eugenio Chacarra: Yeah, obviously, growing up, that’s what we had, the PGA Tour and the European Tour, as in Spaniard, and as you’re a fellow European, I always wanted to win on the European Tour. I already accomplished that dream, but now my dream that I’m missing is to win on the PGA Tour and be a member of the PGA Tour. So hopefully, we can get that. I’m still young. I’m here way quicker than I thought I was gonna be when I left, so I’m still trying to learn, still trying to get better. But I know with hard work and with the team I have behind me, we’ll be on the PGA Tour one day.

EssentiallySports: Great, great. So, like, any favourite golfer growing up, any fond memory of any of, you know, the,

Eugenio Chacarra: Yeah, obviously, being from Spain, I need to go. I need to say 75 stairs. I got lucky enough that my family, from that side, is from Padrena. We go in the summer over there. So I grew up seeing all his family and seeing seven. So he’s probably my favourite player, and then I need to see Tiger. I think what Tiger did to the game of golf, and how he played the game of golf, and how good he was, and at least when I was growing up, he was the one who was dominating, and I was watching golf. So, yeah, those will be my 2 favorite players.

All the best, Eugenio!