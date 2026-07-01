‘Exit Plan for Next Year’: LIV Golf Pro Breaks Silence on Rumored Plans to Leave the League

LIV Golf is in trouble. Saudi Arabia’s PIF will stop funding the league after 2026, leaving Scott O’Neil searching for investors willing to inject $300 million to keep it afloat in 2027. To make the proposition more appealing, the league has unveiled its ‘LIV Golf 2.0′ concept. Despite that, there’s uncertainty about LIV Golf players’ futures, creating various rumors. One of them is that LIV star Martin Kaymer wants to leave the league. He finally addressed the rumors on June 1 while speaking with Bunkered.

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“We had a good meeting yesterday. Scott O’Neil keeps us informed, and it’s a very open conversation right now. The way it looked last night was really positive. There’s interest. I don’t know if they’ll pull through, but they presented a business plan and… strategy for what 2027 can look like… The way he presented it was very positive to me. They have spent a lot of time, [and] a lot of thought on the topic of keeping [it] going, because I think we had such great momentum.”

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While LIV Golf looks to grasp at a lifeline that could save the league, the two-time major champion will play in the BMW International Open, a mainstay on the DP World Tour schedule. His most recent appearance outside LIV Golf was at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in October, where he finished T50. But the former world No. 1 wants to increase the frequency of his regular starts.

Imago Golfen — BMW International Open — 2. Runde — 27.06.2014 Martin Kaymer (GER), Enttäuschung, Mimik, Gestik, Einzelbild, halbe Figur

Golf BMW International Open 2 Round 27 06 2014 Martin Kaymer ger Disappointment Facial expressions Gesture Single Halbe Figure

Besides Kaymer, Sergio Garcia, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, and several other active LIV Golf players will take part in the DP World Tour tournament. This participation outside the Saudi-backed league appears to have given life to the idea that this is an exit strategy for the players as LIV Golf struggles to secure its future. However, the German dismissed the idea entirely, claiming it’s the opposite.

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“I spoke to someone earlier who said, ‘Joaquin Niemann is playing more on the European Tour, it must be his exit plan for next year’, but I think it’s simply that we want to play more golf… because one tournament in New Orleans was lost. So, we need to play a little more golf, and that’s what LIV struggled with this year, because cancelling it gave us such a big gap – some players now need to fill that gap to keep playing well.”

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When asked what LIV Golf’s schedule will look like in the coming days, he said he has no idea. He expects the league to continue hosting tournaments as it has been doing in the past. But as things stand, the league’s final four events might not even happen.

LIV Golf CEO can’t guarantee 2026’s final four events will happen

Adding to the uncertainty of LIV Golf’s future, some reports have revealed that Saudi Arabia’s PIF might not even last until the end of the season. This obviously creates a problem for the league, which has four more tournaments left this year.

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Those are LIV Golf United Kingdom (July 23–26), LIV Golf New York (August 6–9), LIV Golf Indianapolis (August 20–23), and finally LIV Team Championship Michigan (August 27–30). But the company’s CEO, Scott O’Neil, refused to guarantee that those events would occur when asked.

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“What I can guarantee is a heck of a return if you come invest in this business.”

Amid speculation about LIV Golf’s future, Kaymer shared some positive news for the league. However, only time will tell what the future holds for them.