Extreme Heat At Wyndham Championship Forces PGA Tour To Implement Safety Measures

The 2025 Wyndham Championship is underway in Greensboro, marking the final stop before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. But this year, the spotlight isn’t just on the players. A brutal heat wave has hit North Carolina, and PGA Tour officials have taken serious precautions. Guilford County EMS has stationed teams across Sedgefield Country Club, ready to respond to heat-related emergencies. From mobile stretchers to hydration stations, safety is the top priority. But how dangerous are the conditions, and what steps are officials taking to protect fans and players?

North Carolina is experiencing a strong heat wave, with heat indexes over 110°F. The National Weather Service has issued warnings through midweek, advising people to stay indoors, drink plenty of water, and avoid heavy outdoor activity. Rain and thunderstorms are also possible later in the week, especially during the final rounds, according to ABC11.

Spectators and players alike are at heightened risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and even heat stroke. High humidity hinders sweating, making it harder to cool down and increasing stress during long sun exposure. With power companies like Duke Energy reporting scattered outages under grid pressure, the heat’s reach is impacting even basic infrastructure.

In response to the extreme heat, the Guilford County EMS has stepped up its safety efforts. Emergency crews are stationed throughout Sedgefield Country Club, with bike teams covering both the front and back nine, and fully staffed ambulances and golf carts ready to respond. “We’ve got a fully staffed ambulance and bike teams and golf cart teams that can respond to anyone on the course and deal with any kind of emergency you throw at us,” said EMS official Scott Muthersbaugh.

Jason Vickers added, “We have the whole course covered,” ensuring that no section of the grounds is left vulnerable. EMS is also closely monitoring fans and players for signs of heat exhaustion, offering on-site aid or hospital transport if needed. “Worst-case scenario, then we get an I.V. and a transport to the hospital,” Vickers explained.

The tournament has set up water stations, fans, shaded areas, and tents to keep attendees cool and hydrated. However, the tournament urges fans to bring their bottles, as it does not provide containers. “Wyndham’s gone ahead and set up a bottle filling station,” said Muthersbaugh. Vickers emphasized simple steps for beating the heat: “Try your best… stay in the shade, stay out of the sun as much as possible. If you find an air-conditioned place, go there and rest in between seeing golfers.” For those feeling unwell, help is always nearby. “Just flag us down and we’ll try to get the right resource to you. We have another golf cart that we can use as a stretcher if we need to,” Vickers assured.

Flashback to 2021, When the Heat Nearly Broke Wyndham’s Best

This year’s brutal conditions at the Wyndham Championship may have raised alarm, but it’s far from the first time the tournament has battled extreme heat. Back in 2021, Sedgefield Country Club was the site of one of the most grueling weather tests in recent PGA Tour memory. With temperatures soaring into the 90s and the heat index topping 100°F for the third straight day, the event tested players’ limits. Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin made a blunt remark summing up the conditions on the greens. Despite hydrating with Pedialyte and water, Hadwin admitted it wasn’t enough. “The only thing I had on my mind the last three or four holes, you just stay upright, get through the round, and figure it out after that,” Hadwin added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Many in the field echoed his struggle. Denny McCarthy rotated gloves, used baby powder, iced his hands on every tee, and still found it hard to focus. “These are tough rounds for me,” he said, holding up sweat-soaked pants. Caddies had it just as rough, trudging through five-hour rounds in stifling air with no breeze in sight. Even experienced pros like Kiradech Aphibarnrat called Greensboro the hottest stop of their careers. Guilford County EMS confirmed around 75 fans required medical help that week, many for heat-related issues.

As this year’s tournament faces yet another dangerous heat wave, 2021 stands as a harsh reminder that extreme weather is no stranger to the Wyndham Championship.