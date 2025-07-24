Eyewitness Fears Phil Mickelson Is More ‘Cautious & Reserved’ Than Ever After Run-In During Golf Major

Veteran golf journalist Bob Harig, speaking with host Gary Williams on the 5 Clubs Podcast, spoke of how Mickelson would be in a very different position had it not been for LIV — “I think he’d be sort of an elder statesman. Um, he might be doing some TV. Uh, he’d be revered. I mean, look it it’s four years ago he won a major at age 50 to become the oldest major champion. Um, and I think he would be viewed differently.” Harig also added Mickelson’s achievement of being the oldest major champion at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Harig then pointed out a shift in Mickelson’s public persona, particularly when addressing the media. He mentioned how he bumped into him at the mixed zone (media zone) at the 2025 Open in Royal Portrush, and Harig noticed a shift in Mickelson’s personality. “I find him to be a lot more cautious and reserved now, …. and you know his comments were kind of tepid. It wasn’t the old Phil at all. He was almost defensive and really over questions that weren’t that you know that weren’t that probing, frankly,” Harig described the typical sociable Mickelson.

This tonal change may be closely tied to Mickelson’s controversial involvement with LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league that has disrupted the traditional golf ecosystem and sparked polarizing reactions across the sport. “So you know, I think Phil can still be really gregarious when he wants to be. You know, obviously, in the LIV environment, like when he’s been on their broadcasts, he’s more that way. He’s more that way in their press conferences,” Harig added that Mickelson appears more spirited only in LIV Golf environments, more at ease during their broadcasts and pressers, but noticeably restrained elsewhere.

Looking ahead, Harig speculates on Mickelson’s uncertain trajectory, noting the symbolic weight of next year’s U.S. Open, where Mickelson is no longer exempt and might have to qualify, a potentially poignant moment in his career. “It’s the only major he won’t be exempt for,” Harig pointed out. Though Harig posed several questions about Mickelson’s future in the game, he also emphasized a more immediate reality: Mickelson’s major exemptions have now expired, and with them, perhaps a glimpse of the player fans once knew so well — “That’s maybe one of the downsides to this whole thing, among many, is that you know we’ve lost a little bit… little piece of him.”

In the end, the shift in Mickelson’s tone could be a subtle indication of how the cost of his choices and the question now turns to what lies ahead — both in terms of his presence on the course and his place in the broader story of professional golf.

What lies ahead for Mickelson

Looking ahead, Phil Mickelson’s future in competitive golf appears increasingly uncertain, especially when it comes to the majors that once defined his career. With his exemption into the U.S. Open — the only major he’s never won — now expired, Mickelson would need to either receive a special invitation from the USGA or attempt to qualify through traditional means. Given his age and the shifting landscape of professional golf, that path becomes more challenging each year, but Mickelson said that he would like to continue to play well on LIV to receive an exemption. “So I said it’s very possibly my last, and I think that’s real,” Mickelson expressed at Oakmont.

He also added that he believes his performances at other majors might earn him an exemption into the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in 2026 — “I actually think I’m playing well enough that if I can play at the level I’ve played at out here in majors again, I’ll finish high enough to get into a U.S. Open via that qualifying avenue.” Beyond the majors, his overall presence in the sport also remains in flux. While he’s embraced a role within the LIV Golf circuit, the question is whether that will sustain his relevance in the long term or gradually fade. Much of Mickelson’s legacy will depend on whether LIV becomes further integrated into the global golf ecosystem or remains a divisive alternative. If LIV gains legitimacy and cohesion with the majors, Mickelson may find a way to remain part of the conversation. But if the divide persists, he risks becoming a more peripheral figure — still legendary, but increasingly distant from the game’s core narrative.