F1 Star Alex Albon’s Viral LPGA Stint With Girlfriend Has Fans Rethinking His Career Path

Lily Muni He, the stylish and ever-popular Chinese golfer, may not have had her best showing at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but she certainly had fans talking—thanks to a surprising supporting role played by her partner, F1 star Alex Albon. Known for her social media savvy and athletic finesse, Muni He has made waves on the LPGA Tour since turning pro in 2017. Though still seeking her first LPGA title, her 2025 season has shown flashes of form. She posted a T21 finish at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open and a T25 at Blue Bay, but struggled in major competition, including a missed cut at the Chevron and most recently at the KPMG Women’s PGA, where she shot 74-81 (+11).

Still, it wasn’t her scorecard that sparked buzz, but her candid Instagram post on June 24. Posing with Albon after a tough week, Muni He captioned it, “Some weeks you just gotta laugh it off, onto the next one. 🤠” The now viral photo dump included the couple unwinding at a Texas steakhouse, with Muni He in an Indy 500 t-shirt and Albon casually smiling beside her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lily muni he (@lilymhe)

Fans quickly flooded the comments—not about her missed cut, but about Albon’s surprise appearance and his unexpected role on the LPGA sidelines. Their dynamic flipped the script: Albon, an F1 pilot by trade, became the de facto “WAG” (wives and girlfriends), and fans loved every second of it.

Fans can’t get enough of “WAG Albon”

Lily Muni He’s Instagram post drew light-hearted, viral reactions that blended sports fandom with pure entertainment. Comments like “Pilot on the weekends, Lily’s WAG the rest of the week 🫶🏻” perfectly captured the moment, flipping traditional gender roles with humor. The notion of Albon, known for racing at over 200 mph, playing support act at a golf course delighted both F1 and LPGA fans. Now, Albon’s love for golf isn’t new. Just last year, he talked about switching career lanes. “Yeah… Is there anything like… Okay, that’s another dream. I would like to get my [golf] handicap to like a six in five years, and I’m nowhere near a six at the minute!”

Another fan added, “You and Alex are literally the cutest couple😭🩷🩷🩷,” emphasizing the duo’s public appeal. With Muni’s signature fashion flair and Albon’s easy-going charm, the two have become a crossover power couple in the sports world. The two have been regularly seen on social media together, with Muni appearing at Albon’s races from time to time.

More jokes followed: “Alex doing his WAG duties,” one user noted, with another chiming in, “Who is this WAG in the 3rd photo with the umbrella… lol.” Fans leaned fully into the joke, playfully reimagining the F1 driver as a “personal golf assistant” and even suggesting a career pivot: “@alex_albon has the potential to be a good personal golf assistant.”

Perhaps the most on-brand comment? “Alex being Lily’s WAG was the cutest thing ever haha.” In a week where the golf didn’t go her way, the spotlight shifted off the leaderboard and onto the relationship itself, proving that in modern sports culture, performance isn’t the only thing that draws attention. As for Albon, he may be back in the driver’s seat for the next Grand Prix, but for one LPGA weekend, he owned the caddie role like a pro.