Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Call Out R&A Following Bryson DeChambeau Incident?

Bryson DeChambeau has been the epicenter of headlines this week. His two-shot penalty at the 2026 Open Championship has sparked debates across the sport. Amid the controversy, a viral screenshot-style post began circulating online, claiming President Donald Trump had blasted the R&A as “rigged” in defense of DeChambeau. The post looked authentic, mimicking Trump’s trademark all-caps style and name-dropping stars like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

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The post read, “BRYSON DECHAMBEAU, a GREAT golfer, a TOTAL WINNER, who got a TOTALLY FAKE 2-SHOT PENALTY at the Open. They’re going after him because he’s with LIV and was beating every PGA TOUR star, including Scottie and Rory (both great guys and golfers too)! Stomping grass? Give me a break. RIDICULOUS. The R&A is absolutely RIGGED. Bryson is TOUGH. He’ll come back tomorrow BIGGER, STRONGER, and BETTER. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE GOLF GREAT AGAIN! “

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But the reality is simple: Trump never made that post. It originated from Pro Golf Weekly editor Jeff Smith, who labeled it “FBF”—short for “Fake but Funny.” Nothing resembling it appears on Trump’s official Truth Social account or X.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 Under Which Golf Rule Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized for Improving His Lie? Rule 8.1 Rule 4.1b Rule 16.1 Rule 14.7b Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

The R&A quickly addressed the chatter. Chief Executive Mark Darbon addressed the speculation when he was directly asked in a BBC 5 Live interview yesterday. A reporter jokingly asked him if Donald Trump had reached out about the ruling. Darbon’s answer was quite blunt.

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“It’s unlike you to pose a mischievous question, Ian. No, I have not received a call from President Trump, and we’ll see what happens from here,” he said.

So why did the fake post gain traction? Bryson DeChambeau and President Donald Trump have a well-documented relationship. They have been seen playing golf together on multiple occasions. In fact, earlier this year, Bryson DeChambeau was at the White House as the ambassador for the national fitness event.

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Additionally, Trump has always been outspoken in his support for LIV Golf. In fact, he attended LIV Golf Virginia in May this year. The league was battling uncertainty after reports highlighted that PIF planned to withdraw its financial backing.

Although it is a fake post, it wouldn’t be the first time President Donald Trump would intervene in an official decision.

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Just a few days ago, President Donald Trump admitted to calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino after Folarin Balogun was handed a controversial red card. Balogun was given a red card due to a group stage clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina. The card would mean he would be suspended for a match.

Trump had called in for a review, calling the decision “horrible” and telling reporters after that Balogun “didn’t do anything wrong.” FIFA suspended the ban a day later, clearing Balogun to play. Infantino later confirmed the call publicly but insisted the reversal came from FIFA’s independent disciplinary committee and not Trump.

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Analysts and Fans Argue Bryson DeChambeau Was Held to a Different Standard

Imago Bryson Dechambeau USA on the 11th Tee during the round in which he was penalised 2 shots for a rules infringement 154th Open Golf Championships, Royal Birkdale, Southport, UK – 17 Jul 2026Southport Royal Birkdale United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxCHNxDENxINDxITAxPORxESPxSWExTURxMEXxCOLxVENxPERxECUxBRAxARGxCHIxURUxPARxPANxONLY Copyright: xGreigxCowie/Shutterstockx 16988294ga

The penalty didn’t just divide players; it opened a wider debate about whether DeChambeau gets scrutinized more than his peers.

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On the Shotgun Start podcast, Joseph LaMagna argued that DeChambeau’s reputation and LIV affiliation may have amplified scrutiny. They highlight that the R&A was perhaps biased, given the conversation around DeChambeau already centers around LIV and his content creation.

“I do think a lot of other players, they’re not putting a penalty there. It’s not necessarily the LIV affiliation, but I think there’s if Justin Rose is in there or Rory McIlroy is in there; I think it’s very unlikely the penalty gets assessed.” Joseph LaMagna said on the show.

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Max Homa also pushed back on the ruling directly, speaking after his third round; he said he’d only seen one angle of the incident and didn’t agree with the penalty. He added that he’s known DeChambeau for a long time and doesn’t believe he’d ever try to cheat in the game.

The clubhouse leader, Sam Burns, has also expressed concerns, highlighting that there wasn’t enough evidence for him to justify the ruling.

“We didn’t discuss it any. In my personal opinion, I honestly feel bad for Bryson in the situation that he was in. From my perspective, I didn’t feel like maybe there was enough evidence for him to deserve a penalty there,” he said, per Golf Channel.

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“I feel bad for him. I think he played an incredible round of golf late yesterday, and it’s unfortunate to have something kind of like that where they come in after your round and tell you you’re being docked two shots. But props to him. He came out and played a really nice round of golf today, and that takes a lot of grit to be able to come out and do that. So I was impressed.”

As the final round looms, DeChambeau is fighting to keep momentum alive. Whether or not the penalty was fair, the controversy has ensured all eyes will be on him as the battle for the Claret Jug reaches its climax.