Fact Check: Did Rory McIlroy Withdraw From RBC Heritage 2026?

The field is officially set for the 2026 RBC Heritage, and it’s stacked with some of the best players coming to the Harbour Town Golf Links at the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. However, Rory McIlroy’s name seems to be missing from the list. Does that mean he has withdrawn from the tournament?

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The world number two is actually skipping the RBC Heritage. The confusion stems from a simple misunderstanding of the tournament’s entry list. McIlroy hasn’t withdrawn because he was never part of the committed field in the first place. And this won’t be the first time he’s skipping the $20M signature event.

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As per the reports, Rory McIlroy has played the RBC Heritage only two times – 2020 and 2024. In 2020, he finished the event at T41 place, and two years ago, he ended up in 33rd place. The only time he withdrew from RBC Heritage was in 2023. And with that, the field of 146 went down to 143.



During a conversation with ESPN, he revealed that even if he played at the 2023 RBC Heritage, his mind would have been roaming elsewhere. It was more important for him to be at home than teeing it off at the signature event. And for that, he got a whopping $3 million fine. It was actually his second withdrawal of the season, It triggered a rule according to which, the withdrawing player would be fined 25% of their PIP winnings.

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Talking to Dan Rapaport about his withdrawal from the event in 2023, he said, “I needed a break for me. Obviously, after the disappointment of Augusta, and it’d been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect and get away from it. But it’s nice to come back and feel refreshed. I think I’m in a better headspace than I was.”

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Last year, McIlroy pulled out of the event because he wanted to celebrate winning his first Masters Tournament and completing the grand slam. He decided to skip the RBC Heritage and visit his parents in Northern Ireland to celebrate his big win.

But it’s not the story for 2026.

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Why does McIlroy’s Harbour Town absense make sense?

There was a time when McIlroy couldn’t wait to tee it off at Augusta National. But after he won the major championship in 2025 and finally completed his grand slam after 17 years of struggle, his stance for Augusta changed a bit. Ahead of the event, just before serving the Masters Dinner this season, McIlroy confessed that he wouldn’t care if the tournament never started this time.

He said, “The story as it relates to me is what do I do from now onwards. What motivates me, what gets me going, what do I still want to achieve in the game? I think that’s the story. And there’s still a lot that I want to do. You think every time you achieve something or have success that you’ll be happy, but then the goalposts move, and they just keep nudging a little bit further and further out of reach.”

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“I think what I’ve realized is, if you can just really find enjoyment in the journey, that’s the big thing, because honestly, I felt like the career Grand Slam was my destination, and I got there, and then I realized it wasn’t the destination.”

Yet, he’s leading the charge at the Masters Tournament with a score of 11-under 132 through two rounds of 67, and 65. Right now, he’s tied for the lead with Cameron Young, who hit a 65 in the third round. But who knows, McIlroy might regain his solo lead after finishing his third round. And then, he could go on for some rest in the next week.

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Although McIlroy sits out this year’s RBC Heritage, top-tier talent still packs the roster. We’ll still see Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, and many others competing in the Alpha Field List on April 10, 2026.