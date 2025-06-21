Fact Check: Has Tommy Fleetwood Ever Won on the PGA Tour?

For the charming Tommy Fleetwood, who often attracts the fans’ attention for his long hair, the journey in the golf world began by sneaking onto the Royal Birkdale. In his defense, he did that with his father, Pete, right behind him. And all the practice and sneaking in wasn’t in vain, considering Fleetwood then joined the Tour in 2010. Now, 15 years since, Fleetwood is displaying a similar love for the sport at the 2025 Travelers Championship with his amazing runs. And you cannot help but ask: has the guy grabbed a win for his gameplay as solid as at the Travelers Championship?

Here’s why we are discussing Tommy Fleetwood’s wins: his performance at the 2025 Travelers Championship is impressive. At TPC River Highlands, Fleetwood shot a 66 in the opening round and followed it with two eagles and two birdies in the second round for a score of 65, sharing the lead with Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas. After the round, reflecting on a missed cut at the 2025 U.S. Open, Fleetwood said about seeking his first PGA Tour win, “I came out motivated to take whatever there is to learn to make you better for the coming weeks, and so far this week, I’m happy with how I bounced back.”

Yes, despite all his brilliance, Tommy Fleetwood is still looking for his first PGA Tour title. In his 158 PGA Tour starts since turning pro in 2010, Fleetwood has registered 27 top 5 finishes without a win. But, hey, at least he set a unique record. After Fleetwood recorded his 22 top-five finishes without a win, The Athletic’s Justin Ray noted that those top-five finishes were the most by any player in the last 40 years without securing a victory.

This year, Fleetwood added four PGA Tour top-10s. Aside from that, Fleetwood is the first PGA Tour pro in history to have amassed more than $25M without a win, as per Golf Digest. So, no wins and only glory for Tommy Fleetwood?

Not really. Although Fleetwood is still looking for his first win at the Tour, he has registered 7 DP World Tour wins. He began his career with a victory at the Kazakhstan Open in 2011 and followed it up by winning the Dubai Invitational in 2024. Additionally, Fleetwood secured a second-place finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning a silver medal for England. However, given a lack of wins, Tommy Fleetwood is still in search of “the right time.”

For Tommy Fleetwood, “consistency” might be the key to a win

During the 2025 API, Tommy Fleetwood emphasized the significance of consistency in achieving success, remarking, “I think I’ve always felt like consistency is important if you’re going to be sort of one of the best players in the world, which I continue to strive to be.” He reflected on a challenging summer, mentioning, “I had a disappointing few weeks in the summer with the Scottish Open and The Open – two events that I love on links golf and didn’t play well at all.” However, he noted that he finished the previous season strong and started 2025 on a solid note. In the 2024 season, he registered 5 top 10 finishes.

Following that, and ahead of the 2025 Valspar Championship, Fleetwood shared his thoughts on his performance during the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, stating, “You can’t really be complaining too much finishing where I’m finishing. I’m really happy with the consistency that I’m showing at the moment. I just have to find that little bit more out of my game and my scoring to find myself in contention at the right time. Hopefully I can continue to play the way I am and just play the waiting game, keep pushing and we’ll find ourselves up there when that time comes.” He eventually finished T16 at the 2025 Valspar Championship.

The English golfer celebrated his latest win at the Dubai Invitational in January 2024 on the DP World Tour. However, he is still seeking his first win on the North American circuit, having come close by losing in a playoff to Nick Taylor at the 2023 Canadian Open. So, what do you think of Tommy Fleetwood’s run at the PGA Tour?