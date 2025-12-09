Fact Check: Is Brooks Koepka Rejoining PGA Tour? Inside His LIV Golf Contract & Other Details

Brooks Koepka’s relationship with the LIV Golf might be coming to a screeching stop. In 2022, Kopeka was one of the biggest names to join the Saudi-backed league. But according to a recent update from Sports Business Journal, the 35-year-old might return to the PGA circuit. This would be even more significant, as Koepka is already under contract with LIV for 2026.
Despite all the speculations, there is no confirmed news about Koepka’s status for the next season. In a recent turn of events, Sports Business Journal cited four golf sources to get a clarification from the LIV Golf CEO, Scott O’Neil.
While O’Neil refused to give any definitive hints on the star golfer’s future, he pointed out that Koepka was listed with LIV next year.
“I know you’re not going to want to hear this one, just the individual players, and this goes back to our policy, we’re just going to run it through. So, we haven’t made any announcements on players, but he is signed for 2026,” shared O’Neil.
Surely, the sudden onset of the rumors regarding Koepka has left the entire golfing realm riled up. If Koepka returns to the PGA circuit, it will be one of the biggest surprises. While many players have been switching between LIV and the PGA, none of them previously held exclusive cards with the PGA Tour. So, even if Koepka makes it to the Tour again, some significant disciplinary actions will likely be involved.
What happens if Brooks Koepka comes back to the PGA Tour?
Now then, previously, the ones who switched back to the Tour had to serve a one-year suspension, dated from their final LIV golf appearance. Going by the same rule, Koepka played his final game in Michigan, back in August. Thus, it is evident that the five-time major winner cannot debut for the PGA Tour for the second time before August 2026.
Meanwhile, it is assumed that things might get a little bit tough for Koepka. If he does attempt to make a return, Koepka might be facing some complicated disciplinary actions, which are not clarified as of now. On the contrary, as the 35-year-old did win the 2023 PGA Championship, he will be getting access to all the major tournaments next year. And this would be irrespective of his participation in the LIV Golf events.
Now then, Koepka has had a strong run on both circuits. While he has won 9 PGA Tour wins, the iconic golfer also has 5 LIV wins to his name. Thus, standing at a crossroads, it is now up to the 35-year-old to decide which path he wants to choose in the upcoming days of his bejeweled golfing career.
