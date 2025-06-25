Fact Check: Is Jay Monahan Retiring After Stepping Down as PGA Tour Commissioner?

As Jay Monahan prepares to pass the torch after nearly a decade as PGA Tour commissioner, the question on everyone’s mind is: Is this the end of an era? Monahan’s tumultuous tenure since 2017, marked by controversy and challenge, raises more questions than answers. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the LIV Golf insurgency (specifically, the 2023 ‘Framework Agreement’), his leadership faced unprecedented tests. So, what’s next for the PGA Tour—and for Monahan himself?

Well, now that’s a complicated answer. As per the PGA Tour’s update last week, on Tuesday, Monahan will step down from his commissioner position at the end of 2026, allowing Brian Rolapp, the newly appointed CEO, to take over. This development wasn’t entirely unexpected, as the search for a CEO earlier this year hinted at a potential transition for Monahan’s role. So, does that mean the beginning of the end for the Monahan tenure at the PGA Tour?

While Monahan will stay on until his contract ends, Rolapp will take over day-to-day responsibilities this summer. In the meantime, Monahan will shift his focus for the rest of his tenure to being a member of the PGA Tour Policy Board and PGA Tour Enterprises Board. So, Jay Monahan is here to stay. But what becomes of the commissioner’s role once he steps down? Well, let’s see what Monahan has to say. “I agreed to stay on through the end of my term to make certain that I do my part to ensure a smooth transition. I’m going to fully support Brian as he steps into the role.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It remains uncertain what will happen to the commissioner’s role after Monahan’s departure. Industry sources suggest that the Tour may appoint a new commissioner in a more ceremonial capacity, allowing Rolapp to manage most of the business operations.

However, despite his position, Rolapp will still be answerable to the boards. Given Rolapp’s position at the Tour, the management team of the Tour will report directly to Rolapp, while he will be accountable to the board of directors for both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Enterprises. Although Brian Rolapp has not yet begun his work with the PGA Tour to address the mistakes made by Monahan, he recently received calls to rectify an issue that may have significantly harmed the game during Jay Monahan’s tenure.

Brian Rolapp urged to make the PGA Tour thrilling as Jay Monahan’s power at the Tour shrinks

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Each week, PGA Tour events showcase immaculate fairways, expertly rolled greens, and carefully controlled scoring conditions. Yet, beneath this polished facade, a growing tension threatens the very appeal of professional golf. While some players advocate for fairness and predictability, many fans yearn for risk, unpredictability, and the excitement of players facing challenges. This disconnect between a controlled competitive environment and the thrilling drama that captivates audiences has become one of the Tour’s most pressing issues.

Critics argue that the problem isn’t that players like Scottie Scheffler or Rory McIlroy prefer challenging yet fair courses; rather, it lies in the Tour’s setup philosophy, which increasingly focuses on catering to elite players. Think about the Tour Championship’s controversial format, the starting stroke format, established under Jay Monahan in 2019. Approach like that diminishes the chaos and variety that keep fans engaged. As events start to feel repetitive—featuring similar courses, predictable outcomes, and a limited pool of stars—the sport, despite its skill-based nature, loses its sense of unpredictability, which is crucial for audience engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) Expand Post

This concern emerged during a recent episode of the Fried Egg Golf podcast, where hosts Andy Johnson and Brendan Porath urged new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to consider making changes. “It keeps the players happy, is like the main constituent that they’re worried about, is the players,” Johnson remarked. “The constituent that they should be most worried about is the fans.” He emphasized, “And that’s, like, a major issue that I’d love to see Brian Rolapp look into.”

Porath acknowledged that Rolapp, who officially steps into the role this fall, seems open to making changes: “Yeah, he cares about it. And it seems like he will.” However, he also noted that Rolapp must balance these changes with the need to maintain competitive integrity, stating, “But at the end of the day, he wants, you know, some guardrails there, right? Good shots rewarded.” So, given that issues such as these persist on the PGA Tour, what do you think of Jay Monahan’s tenure?