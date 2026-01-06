Fact Check: Is Lexi Thompson Joining Tiger Woods’ TGL Women’s Circuit?

TGL Season 2 is lighting up ESPN, but will women join the action? That question wasn’t even on anyone’s radar until Lexi Thompson dropped an Instagram post from the SoFi Center. Her swing. That backdrop. Suddenly, the golf world needed answers, and they got them. Yes, Lexi Thompson is joining TGL, but in the women’s league.

WTGL will start in the winter of 2026–2027. The LPGA and TMRW Sports made it official on Tuesday, with Thompson in the spotlight for the announcement.

The women’s league promises the same tech-driven, mic’d-up experience that has made the PGA Tour pros’ version a must-see since it started airing on ABC in December. Team owners and rosters haven’t been set yet. But Mike McCarley, the founder of TMRW Sports, hinted at something even more interesting: future competitions with both men and women.

Season 2 of the six-team men’s league remains on ESPN until March, but the groundwork for WTGL is already being laid. Thompson, who now plays a limited LPGA schedule, gets to help construct this platform from the ground up.

(this is a developing story…)