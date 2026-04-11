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Fact Check: Is Sam Burns Related to Arnold Palmer? Know All About PGA Tour Pro’s Personal Life

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Apr 11, 2026 | 3:41 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Fact Check: Is Sam Burns Related to Arnold Palmer? Know All About PGA Tour Pro’s Personal Life

Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 11, 2026 | 3:41 PM EDT

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As Sam Burns rises at the 2026 Masters, confusion surrounding his relationship with the legendary Arnold Palmer is resurfacing. The rumor tends to gain traction whenever Burns climbs the leaderboard, especially at iconic events like the U.S. Open or the Masters Tournament. But is he really the grandson of the 62x PGA Tour winner?

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There is no family connection between Sam Burns and Arnold Palmer. This confusion stems from frequent mix-ups with Sam Saunders, who is Palmer’s actual grandson through his daughter Amy. Saunders himself is a professional golfer, which strengthens the wrong belief. However, he is not currently playing professional golf. Instead, he transitioned into roles within the Arnold Palmer legacy, including work with the Arnold Palmer Group.

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Burns, on the other hand, comes from Shreveport, Louisiana. He built his own path through college golf at LSU before turning professional in 2017. His rise on the PGA Tour has kept him in the spotlight, which fuels the mistaken identity.

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Despite the shared first name and profession, their backgrounds and family ties are entirely different.

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Kailash Bhimji Vaviya

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Kailash Vaviya is a Golf Journalist at EssentiallySports, combining newsroom experience with a long-standing passion for the sport. He has been following golf since his college years, closely tracking the rise of modern stars and the drama of the game’s biggest tournaments. With a background in reporting and digital media, Kailash has built a strong foundation in research-driven analysis and storytelling that connects with sports audiences. At EssentiallySports, Kailash brings this blend of journalism and passion to deliver coverage that goes beyond scorecards. Whether it’s breaking down major championships, analyzing player performances, or exploring the cultural resonance of the game, his work aims to inform, engage, and bring fans closer to the world of golf. He has also written for Comic Book Resources (CBR) and Forbes, further expanding his portfolio across sports and media.

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Edited by

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Shreya Singh

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