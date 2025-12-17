Fact Check: Is Scottie Scheffler Joining Tiger Woods’ TGL?

What happens when the world No. 1 golfer shows up at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech league and starts testing their simulator? Yup, the rumors run wild. And Scottie Scheffler did exactly that at TGL’s SoFi Center. The timing is curious: TGL filed trademarks for a Texas-based team, and Scheffler is Dallas through and through. So, is he joining the TGL?

Scottie Scheffler went to Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to try out the technology that combines traditional golf with augmented reality and huge LED screens. Meanwhile, TGL Holdings has filed trademarks for Texas Golf Club, Chicago Links Golf Club, and Motor City Golf Club. Well, there’s no such confirmation for now; it’s just all speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first season of TGL ran from January to March 2025. ESPN said that the first night had more than a million viewers, while Woods’ first night had the same number. Atlanta Drive GC won the championship by beating the New York Golf Club in the last match.

The format features three players from each four-person team competing in 15-hole matches across two hours of primetime television.

The biggest problem is still logistics. Scheffler lives in Texas and has family obligations that make it hard for him to go to Florida often. Jordan Spieth, who is also from Dallas, didn’t play the first season for the same reason. Both players said they would think about it again if TGL moved to Dallas, which seems plausible since they filed for the trademark. Mike McCarley, one of the founders of TGL, acknowledged the company’s aspirations to grow. And getting the world number one would be a big deal for year two.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story..)