‘Family Emergency’ Forces Caddie Change for Scottie Scheffler at St. Jude Championship Final Round – Report

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, has showcased a great comeback despite the injury struggle in 2025. With four victories this season already, the golfer on the verge of clinching the fifth faced unexpected trouble with his team. Scheffler, who is placed third in the ongoing St. Jude Championship after the third round, had to suddenly change his caddie.

Ted Scott has been his caddie since late 2021 and has been on the bag for all 17 PGA Tour wins. But now, with the fifth win of this season on the verge, the caddie took the bold decision to step away, prioritizing his family. As per the recent PGA Tour post, which shared the update. The post in the caption wrote, “Scottie Scheffler will use fill-in caddie Brad Payne Sunday after Ted Scott returns home for a private family matter.”

Well, being on a crucial stage at the event, Scheffler brought in Brad Payne as his fill-in caddie. Payne partnered with the golfer earlier during the PGA Championship and will be the one on the bag at the TPC Southwind.

Earlier, a similar instance where Ted Scott, in attending his daughter’s graduation, missed the third round of the PGA Championship. The golfer and caddie had a talk about prioritizing family, as he shared during the pre-round press conference of the event. He shared, “That’s something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship, was family always comes first.”

Currently, Scheffler, with his third-place has recorded 12-under 198 with round scores of 67-66-65 in the three rounds. He is two shots behind the leader, Tommy Fleetwood, and one stroke behind Justin Rose. For the final round, he is scheduled to tee off with the current US Open champion, JJ Spaun, at 12:30 PM local time. With the reigning FedEx Cup champion in substantial form, can this partnership result in a victory? Well, the decision to bring in Payne as the fill-in caddie is a strategic move considering their past partnership.

Scottie Scheffler’s past partnership with Brad Payne

Back in 2024, when Ted Scott took a similar step to step away from the event, the golfer, after his rounds of 67 and 66, called in Payne as his fill-in caddie. The new partnership resulted in a round of 73. The drop in performance led to him finishing in T8 place despite his final round of 65. But Scheffler trusts him more with the role, as he earlier said, “I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies.”

Payne serves as a chaplain to the PGA Tour players in his role at College Golf Fellowship. He has been a friend and mentor to Scheffler both on and off the course. But away from Scheffler, Payne has partnered with multiple payers in the past, including Paul Stankowski. Even the caddie had been a collegiate golfer at Pepperdine, where he added three top-three finishes in the West Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship from 1989 to 1991.

Though with extensive experience in the course, Brad Payne has a strong record. But the past partnership with Scottie Scheffler for the PGA Championship, the result wasn't on his side. Now, in the crucial final round of the St. Jude Championship, can the past result of their partnership change? Or will the performance dip continue?