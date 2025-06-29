brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

Fans Celebrate Padraig Harrington as He Joins Jack Nicklaus After Senior U.S. Open Win: ‘Legend’

ByAjay Kumar

Jun 29, 2025 | 3:58 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Padraig Harrington claimed his second ever U.S. Senior Open title at the Broadmoor Golf Club after outlasting American golfer Stewart Cink in a thrilling last round. Harrington won the senior major by one stroke after carding 11 under par across four days of play. On the other hand, Cink was right behind him with a 10-under par score.

This will also be Harrington’s first victory on the PGA Tour Champions this season, with his last title coming in October of 2024, when he clinched the Simmons Bank Championship.

Fans react to Harrington’s epic victory

“Padraig Harrington … legend,” one user commented on social media after the Irishman’s victory at Colorado.

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Padraig Harrington's win—proof of enduring talent or just a lucky break against Stewart Cink?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved