Fans Celebrate Padraig Harrington as He Joins Jack Nicklaus After Senior U.S. Open Win: ‘Legend’

Padraig Harrington claimed his second ever U.S. Senior Open title at the Broadmoor Golf Club after outlasting American golfer Stewart Cink in a thrilling last round. Harrington won the senior major by one stroke after carding 11 under par across four days of play. On the other hand, Cink was right behind him with a 10-under par score.

This will also be Harrington’s first victory on the PGA Tour Champions this season, with his last title coming in October of 2024, when he clinched the Simmons Bank Championship.

Fans react to Harrington’s epic victory

“Padraig Harrington … legend,” one user commented on social media after the Irishman’s victory at Colorado.

This is a developing story…