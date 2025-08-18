Fans Disagree With Keegan Bradley’s ‘Great’ Verdict on Team USA’s Ryder Cup Uniform: ‘Awful’

The stars and stripes are getting a fresh spin. With the Ryder Cup just weeks away, Team USA has unveiled its official uniform — and once again, Ralph Lauren is behind the look. The official US Team ‘scripting’ has been revealed, showing details of what the players will wear each day of the competition.

The first look was shared online by golf outlets Skratch and reporter Raymond Williams. The brand has leaned hard into patriotism with bold red, white, and blue palettes across polos, sweaters, jackets, and caps. Friday’s stripes, Saturday’s clean navy and white combo, and Sunday’s statement sweater with the flag across the chest.

Wearing the uniform, US captain Keegan Bradley appeared on the Today Show, giving his insights on the new look. “Well, what’s more red, white, and blue than Ralph Lauren?” said Captain America, who has been in the news for the past few weeks regarding his anticipated Captain Pick’s selection for the team. With six players – Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau automatically qualified, the next six teammates will be chosen by Bradley, who — as per rumors—is considering himself to be a part of the team.

Echoing this sentiment, when one of the hosts asked Bradley about this possibility, the captain was quick to clear the air. “I got a chance to make the team. I am gonna do what I think is best for the United States Ryder Cup team. As of right now, I don’t know what I am gonna do.” All in all, he messaged the players to do their best in the coming week to earn a spot on the team.

With the preparations underway for the biennial event, all eyes will be on Bethpage for the final showdown. But coming back to the new look by Ralph Lauren, fans were quick to take a jibe at the new uniform.

Golf fans slam Team USA’s new Ryder Cup uniforms

With the new look dropped by Ralph Lauren, the new uniforms have landed with a thud among golf fans. Social media is full of reactions, from fans poking fun at the colors and the designs. Let us have a look.

One fan reacting to the new uniform pictures on X didn’t hold back: “RLX sucks. Desperately need a new apparel partner.” For context, RLX by Ralph Lauren is essentially the brand’s high-performance, sports-focused line. Initially, it aimed at a wider range of sporting activities, such as running, snowboarding, and skiing; it ended up finding a strong niche within golf.

But criticism of Ralph Lauren’s Ryder Cup designs isn’t new. Even in the past tournaments, the fans have called out the brand for sticking to the “same old” look, by being overtly traditional, with little variation year-to-year. Echoing the sentiment, another fan wrote, “Ralph Lauren again? Why?.”

Some even suggested switching things up entirely, with comments like, “Is it always Ralph Lauren? I say let’s go with Peter Millar or Johnnie-O.” Both these brands have been associated with the Ryder Cup and have been offering a range of apparel and accessories for the fans and merchandise booths. But it’s Ralph Lauren that has been designing the official uniform for the US Team since 2012, and many golf fans are clearly over it. “When does the deal with RL end because these uniforms are always AWFUL,” one commenter added.

Others took aim at the designs, with one asking, “Did they find these at Wal-Mart?” a jibe likely at the simplicity of the uniform. For some, the European Ryder Team’s uniform —designed by Loro Piana —is better for its modern, fashionable, and adventurous attitude with colors.

With the Ryder Cup a month away, fans have clearly expressed their disdain over the new drop. Maybe next time, Ralph Lauren will take note. What do you think of the new look? Let us know in the comments below.