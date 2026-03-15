Fans Erupt After PGA Tour Decision as Brutal Weather Threatens Chaos at The Players

Mother Nature already impacted the first round of the PLAYERS Championship as rain delayed the start. Now, forecasts state thunderstorms could impact the late Sunday afternoon gameplay at TPC Sawgrass. Frustration is brewing among golf fans as weather concerns loom over the final round of the PGA Tour’s flagship event. Many are even questioning the PGA Tour’s decision to stick with its planned schedule despite forecasts hinting at potential disruption.

As the official X handle of PGA Tour Communications shared the weather report, golf analyst, Rex Hoggard posted the same and stated, “It could be interesting finish @ThePlayers”

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Meteorologists had warned throughout the week that unstable conditions could return by Sunday. The final round began under mostly sunny skies. However, a steady breeze constantly dominated the greens. The forecast revealed that storm chances are expected to rise significantly later in the day. The updates further indicate about a 30% chance of thunderstorms around 4 p.m., increasing to nearly 50% by 6 p.m. And that would be the exact time when the final group is scheduled to finish at the Players Championship.

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Meanwhile, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg has entered the final round with a -3 lead over Michael Thorbjornsen. Cameron Young stands at 3rd in the Players leaderboards. America’s Justin Thomas and Brian Harman are tied for fourth place at the moment with a score of -8. However, defending champion Rory McIlroy is struggling at T57, and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is tied for 28.

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Such a scenario feels like deja vu for fans. Just last year, a weather delay forced a playoff between Rory McIlroy and J. J. Spaun to be completed on Monday. Now that the Players Championship is once again facing storm threats late in the round, critics argue the schedule risks unnecessary chaos if conditions deteriorate.

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Weather fears spark fan concern over PGA Tour scheduling decisions

As storm potentially threaten the closing holes, fans are quite frustrated. One fan highlighted how the officials could have moved up the tee time for the day, as that might have helped them to wrap up the event faster and avoid the chaos. “You all should have moved the term times up and had groups of 3, spilt tees…,” read the comment.

Imago Genesis Scottish Open 2025 Ludvig Aberg plays from the 12th tee during Round 4 at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, The Renaissance Club, , North Berwick, Scotland. 13/07/2025 Picture: Golffile Steve Flynn All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Steve Flynn The Renaissance Club North Berwick Scotland Copyright: xStevexFlynnx *EDI*

Another fan comment echoed the same thought and mentioned, “Why not move up tee time? Especially considering the forecast for Monday”.

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Taking a look at the weather forecast for Sunday and Monday, one fan feels that the playoffs might get pushed by two days. “So a Tuesday finish then😬”, commented the netizen.

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Another X user held the PGA Tour’s administration accountable for the current chaotic situation at the Players Championship and added, “The most incompetent organization ever, congratulations.”

“I’ll be up early on Tuesday. Would never miss it,” added another golf enthusiast who has already predicted that the final round would get pushed to Tuesday.

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While fans would hope for the event to conclude without any delay, the weather gods still hold the power to become the deciding factor.