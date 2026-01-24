Fans in Awe as Wholesome Blades Brown Moment Is Caught on Camera

Blades Brown is going places. The teen is already grabbing eyeballs with his antics on the course, and now he is wooing fans as well. During Round 3 of The American Express, the PGA Tour shared a video that had nothing to do with swing mechanics or course management. Brown turned to the gallery, played rock-paper-scissors with a fan, and drew paper before he decided on his tee shot strategy. You could also see him seal a handshake with a young spectator in pink.

The clip went viral almost immediately. “Rock, Paper, Scissors, Birdie,” the PGA Tour captioned the post. The birdie part? That happened too. Brown sank the putt after the tee shot, then pumped his fist to the cheering crowd. The sequence — game with fan, handshake, birdie, celebration — captured everything that makes Brown different.

Brown sat second at -21 when the clip made its rounds, one shot behind Si Woo Kim. Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, and Eric Cole lurked at -20. The leaderboard context matters: this wasn’t a relaxed Thursday stroll. Brown was in contention, deep into the weekend, and still found time to let a stranger influence his club selection.

His Round 2 scorecard, a course-record 60 on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, already rewrote expectations for the week. Brown shattered Bobby Jones’s 103-year-old record in August 2023, becoming the youngest U.S. Amateur stroke-play medalist at 16, a prior report revealed. He bypassed college entirely to turn pro. The decision raised eyebrows then, but it looks smart now.

The rock-paper-scissors moment might end up mattering more for his long-term trajectory than any single round. Scores fade from memory. Personality lingers. And fans have taken notice.

Blades Brown’s fan-friendly style wins hearts at The American Express

The reactions poured in after the PGA Tour posted the clip.

“Blades Brown is looking like he’s gonna be a STAR on the PGAT,” one fan wrote on X. “I’m seeing Jordan Spieth kind of gravitas, but this kid has a lotta room to run.. 18yo, and tied in a group for 2nd behind Scottie Scheffler.”

The Spieth comparison is valid. Both players arrived young, carried themselves with preternatural calm, and seemed to understand what the moods of the fans were. Their composure and connections with galleries mattered as much as ball-striking.

“Imagine being 18 and playing on a big stage against the best in the world and being this calm and cool,” another fan observed. “There are guys on tour for years that aren’t this relaxed.”

That observation cuts to the core of Brown’s appeal. The composure isn’t manufactured. The interaction wasn’t staged. He simply turned to the crowd, played a childhood game, shook a kid’s hand, and then executed the shot. No hesitation and definitely not self-consciousness.

“I just love watching this kid, so obsessed with his story,” one reaction read.

Others kept it simple: “Love to see it.” “Made it happen.” “Let’s go Blades.”

Brown heads into Sunday one shot off the lead. The fans are watching the leaderboard. They’re also watching the spaces between shots — the handshakes, the fist pumps, the moments when a teenager lets strangers into the competitive bubble.

That’s the part sponsors notice. That’s the part galleries remember. And that’s part of growing into a needle mover.