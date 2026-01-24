Fans in Disbelief as Scottie Scheffler’s Mysterious Stalker Is Caught on Camera: ‘Got a Hex on Him’

The 2026 American Express had already become interesting, with 18-year-old Blades Brown tied for the lead with world number one Scottie Scheffler after round 2. But on the third round, when Scheffler was tied for third at -20 on the leaderboard and focused on his navy Nike polo, a quirky fan moment showed world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler trailed by a spectator in a Darth Vader mask amid a small crowd in La Quinta, California.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This garnered a lot of reactions from the fans, like:

“Definitely got a hex on him today,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such a small crowd, good chance of becoming memorable,” wrote another.

“It’s Blades…” joked another.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story..