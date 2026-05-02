Fans in Mourning Over College Golf Icon’s Sudden Death at 54: ‘Will Be Missed’

Many unfiltered reactions have set the tone for a wave of grief that swept through college golf this week. The news of Brian Stubbs’ passing at 54 prompted a collective moment of mourning. Voices across the sport struggled to put into words the weight of the loss, as messages poured in from every corner of the community.

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Stubbs served as the executive director of the Haskins Foundation. The Haskins Foundation is the organization that presents the Fred Haskins Award, often called the “Heisman of college golf,” which honors the top male collegiate golfer in the US. Established in 1971 to honor golf professional Fred Haskins, the foundation also oversees the ANNIKA Award for top female collegiate golfers.

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Many individuals and even social media handlers described him as one of the hardest‑working men in college golf. Because of his hard work and efforts, he was named the 2025 Golf Executive of the Year by the Georgia Section of the PGA of America.

“There is simply nobody in college golf who cares more about honoring the best and brightest in the game. His executive leadership at the Haskins Foundation has elevated the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards to the preeminent individual honors in college golf. Congratulations to Brian Stubbs, recently awarded Golf Executive of the Year by the Georgia Section of the PGA of America,” a tribute to honor his award read.

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Under his leadership, the Haskins and ANNIKA award ceremonies expanded into full‑scale honors events. The Haskins Foundation held those events on the eve of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s National Championships. He regularly hosted these presentation ceremonies himself. In fact, he personally welcomed finalists and legends like Ben Crenshaw.

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Besides presenting these awards, he organized and promoted new college golf initiatives. This includes the inaugural Haskins Women’s Intercollegiate. The event will run on October 12-13, 2026, at the Country Club of Columbus in Columbus, Georgia. It is a Division I women’s collegiate stroke-play event. Because of the large scale of the event and the Haskins Foundation’s involvement, many see it as a new marquee team tournament on the fall college golf calendar.

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The field consists of 13 Division I programs. This includes the three current top‑10 teams, which are Arkansas (No. 7), Auburn (No. 8), and Pepperdine (No. 10). LSU, SMU, Ohio State, Alabama, and Furman are the other powerhouses. And Augusta University, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, South Carolina Upstate, and UNC Wilmington fill up the rest of the spots.

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While Brian Stubbs planned and worked hard for all this, he won’t be there to see the inaugural edition. A few days ago, he took a leave of absence for the foreseeable future due to medical reasons. John Shinkle, president of the Haskins Foundation Executive Board, had said that Stubbs’ leadership and contributions to the Haskins Foundation are “irreplaceable.”

The emotional weight of Brian Stubbs’ passing quickly spilled onto social media. Some of the most connected voices in college golf expressed their grief.

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The golf world mourns Brian Stubbs’ passing

Leading that outpouring was Lance Ringler. Ringler is a longtime Golfweek insider. His coverage has long documented the inner workings of college golf.

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“College golf lost someone very special today. Brian Stubbs was more than just a guy who worked in college golf. He was perhaps college golf’s biggest fan. He was also a friend. He will be missed in so many ways! He is irreplaceable. 😢 I will miss you dearly! @TheHaskinsAward @TheAnnikaAward Thank you for voting!” Ringler wrote.

Over the years, Ringler has built a good relationship with Stubbs. His role is to cover recruiting battles, coaching changes, and award voting cycles. This means he had frequent interaction with the former Haskins Foundation director. This also reflects why his calling Subbs “irreplaceable” also carries additional weight.

A similar sentiment came from Cameron Jourdan, who wrote, “I’m heartbroken for Brian’s family. Hard to put into words how much Stubbs meant to college golf with his work @TheHaskinsAward and @TheAnnikaAward and so much more. This shirt means even more now.”

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Jourdan is another Golfweek voice tied to college and amateur golf coverage. Both he and Ringler had shared an image of a grey-colored t-shirt. The t-shirt featured a contour of Brian Stubbs wearing a cap with the logo of the Haskins Foundation. The text on the t-shirt reads, “THANK YOU FOR VOTING!”

Mike McGee delivered one of the most direct reactions. “Just so awful. He was the best and will be sorely missed by all. God bless his family. 🙏🏼❤️😞,” he said.

McGee is Annika Sorenstam’s husband and someone who is also deeply embedded in the college golf structure. Having experienced the sport from both player and coaching perspectives, his assessment speaks to Stubbs’ broader impact.

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From the business and production side, Brandt Packer offered a perspective. His perspective is shaped by years of working around sports partnerships and live events. He wrote, “Such a good man and LOVED college golf. We’ve been saying prayers for a few weeks. God Bless his family and everyone at The Haskins Foundation, as well as his friends and co-workers at @Stifel ❤️”

Stifel is the organization that sponsors both awards presented by the Haskins Foundation. Packer’s mention of Stifel points to Stubbs’ role in strengthening ties between college golf and its corporate partners. It was this partnership that eventually transformed award ceremonies into major events.

Programs across the country also echoed similar sentiments of personal loss. Western Carolina Catamounts men’s golf posted, “We will miss him dearly. Such a great man and someone we all looked forward to seeing.” Brian Stubbs was a regular presence at tournaments and events tied to the Haskins ecosystem. During these tours, he also interacted directly with players and staff. This helped him build good relationships with these programs, too.

Taken together, these reactions show that Brian Stubbs’ absence is felt across every layer of the sport. Everyone, from the media and business to teams and leadership, has expressed their grief. This underscores how much he quietly held together behind the scenes.