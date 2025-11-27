Fans in Stitches as PGA Tour Pro Roasts LPGA Star Sister Publicly

There isn’t anything better than a bit of sibling rivalry. Just look at Min Woo Lee and Minjee Lee, for instance. Personalities as different as fire and ice, the two never miss a chance to take a dig at each other. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in their living room or on a global stage. Like this time, when accepting the Greg Norman Medal on behalf of Minjee, Min Woo casually walked up on the stage with a straight face and delivered what many think is the best acceptance speech of all time.

“Wow. The Greg Norman Medal again. Fourth time. At this point, I should probably just ask them to engrave my name permanently on it so no one else gets their hopes up,” he said, with a comedically serious face. “Honestly, I’m starting to feel bad for everyone… You grind all year, you work hard, and you think, ‘This could be my time!’ And then I roll in like, ‘Hey guys, miss me?”

“I would like to thank the selection panel for continuing to make excellent choices. Your taste is impeccable. Truly elite,” he said, before doubling down on sarcasm. “To my fellow Aussie golfers, keep pushing, keep improving, because one day, maybe not soon, maybe one day, you might finish close to me.” Only if Min Woo Lee was done after this. What came after was even more hysterical.

“And, of course, shoutout to my team, to my family, and to everyone who supports me. You keep me grounded. Which is honestly impressive considering how high above the rest of the field I apparently keep finishing,” Lee said. As he ended the speech, he dropped in arguably the most important line of the night, “Anyway… I have the best brother ever. Cheers,” the PGA Tour pro concluded. The greatest acceptance speech of all time? Probably, yeah! Anyways, behind all this humor, though, the achievement Minjee accomplished is actually a serious one.

This win makes her the first four-time recipient of the Greg Norman Medal. That cements her as the most decorated player in the award’s decade-long existence, especially because it’s Australian golf’s highest individual honor. And with everything that Minjee has been put through, it is more than justified.

Her previous year was as difficult as it could be, as she saw the exit door from the world’s top 20 for the first time in a decade. But resilient as she is, she bounced back and began this season with her third major championship at the KPMG Women’s PGA. That ended her 19-month winless drought, the last of which came in 2023 at the BMW Ladies Championship. What made it special was the scoring average at the brutal course. It exceeded 75, which was the highest for any LPGA major in over a decade!

From there on, the wins continued with a solo third at the Evian Championship. Awards rolled in, too, as she became the winner of the Rolex ANNIKA Major award. That achievement again wrote her name in the history books, as she is now the only player to win it twice. Her year ended well when she took her Team Australia to win their first-ever International Crown title. Minjee Lee now comfortably sits at No. 4 in the world, ending her once-nightmare.

That’s why it’s only fitting that her brother stepped up to maintain Minjee Lee’s honor. But of course, Min Woo Lee had to stay true to his personality. And surely, everyone loved it. The now viral video has almost 10.5K likes on Instagram. The comment section is filled with users appreciating the cheekiness of Min Woo Lee. Let’s take a look at some of them.

PGA Tour pro Min Woo Lee is tagged as the best bro ever

A user wrote, “MinWoo is absolutely hilarious speaking on behalf of MinJee 😂😂😂 100% Aussie sarcasm.”

If there was anything funnier than the speech, it was the comments directed at Lee. More comments were laughing at Min Woo Lee’s jokes than the ones actually congratulating Minjee Lee for her honor. Maybe that’s what Lee was aiming for? Who knows? But what he ended up doing was making people fall in love with his genius comedy.

On those lines, another fan writes, “He’s got such a great sense of humor. Congrats to Min Jee on her 4th Greg Norman award. 👏👏👏”

Indeed, if Lee is known for his golfing skills, he is also known for his comic persona. Assuming multiple alternate personalities like “The Chef” or “Dr. Chipinski,” Lee’s digital footprints are filled with his entertaining nature. He has enjoyed the attention, which was evident when he won a chef’s hat after winning the 2023 Australian PGA Championship. For Lee, he’s just trying to “make it fun and enlightening to make it good for the fans.” And he has been successful in that, as one fan types, “Best acceptance speech of 2025 👏😂.”

At the same time, another comment says, “Your time is coming, Chef 👍🍻.” That time might be sooner than one thinks. If Minjee Lee had a successful year, so did her little bro. Min Woo Lee won his first PGA Tour victory at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March, defeating marquee players like Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland. After that, his run was a mix, which led him to end the year at No. 46 with two top-10 finishes in 19 PGA Tour events.

Yet he managed to make himself the star of the moment (as always) with that brilliant speech. It’s impossible not to wonder how Minjee will react when she finally watches the video. In all honesty, “Chipinski does it again 😂.”