Fans Left Speechless as Stephen Curry Outdrives Bryson DeChambeau in Latest Break 50 Challenge

Bryson DeChambeau has built his reputation on power. The LIV Golf star crushes drives that leave competitors shaking their heads. He averaged over 320 yards off the tee in 2025. But during his latest Break 50 episode with NBA superstar Stephen Curry, something shocking unfolded, and the golf world is still buzzing about it.

Steph Curry just outdrove Bryson DeChambeau. Yes, you read that right. The NBA champion bombed a drive past one of golf’s longest hitters. At the PGA Championship, DeChambeau cranked his drives to 345.6 yards through two rounds at Quail Hollow. This season, he ranks second on the LIV Golf tour with a 328.8-yard average distance, behind Joaquin Niemann. Yet Curry’s ball sailed past his.

The moment unfolded at Lake Merced Golf Club in San Francisco. Curry stepped up, launched his drive, and watched it sail past Bryson’s ball. The reactions captured everything. “You might have hit farther than me,” DeChambeau said, clearly shocked. Curry couldn’t contain his joy. “My golf life is complete,” he declared with a massive grin.

But here’s the real kicker. This wasn’t just some lucky shot during a casual round. The duo was chasing history. They were attempting to break 50 in Bryson’s YouTube series, a two-man scramble format that requires near-perfection, and they absolutely crushed it. Curry and DeChambeau carded a 49, finishing 23 under par. This was the first time ever in the series. In fact, it’s the first time any duo has broken 50 in this format.

Curry’s opening hole set the tone. He ripped a 320-yard drive on the first hole, a par-4 called Foghorn. The ball landed within 10 feet of the green. Eagle opportunity right out of the gate. That’s when everyone realized this wasn’t just a celebrity appearance. The four-time NBA champion came to play.

The numbers back up why this moment matters. Curry’s golf handicap sits at +1.3. He won the American Century Championship in 2023. He’s been playing since he was 10 years old. This collaboration reflects how YouTube golf channels have been growing rapidly, featuring athletes from various sports. Still, outdriving Bryson? That’s next-level stuff. It’s no wonder fans have been losing their minds ever since the clip surfaced.

Fans react to Curry’s impressive golf display

The video of this feat went absolutely viral. The clip racked up 135.9K views within hours. Fans immediately flooded the comments section. And they weren’t holding back. One fan highlighted Curry’s complete performance. “Steph eagled the first hole himself. Crazy,” they wrote. That 320-yard bomb turned into a legit eagle. Curry capitalized on his own power.

Another fan pointed out something even more impressive. “I got bad news for them. Steph tapped in on 14 before Bryson could putt.” Throughout the round, Curry wasn’t just riding shotgun. He contributed equally to that historic 49-stroke score. The duo went 14-under through nine holes. Best front nine in Break 50 history.

Soon, some comparisons started flying. “Is that equivalent to Bryson getting Steph to H-O in a game of Horse?” one fan joked. Fair question. Watching an NBA star outdrive a professional long-drive specialist feels like witnessing Bryson drain three-pointers over Curry.

Many fans realized that what they’d seen required exceptional skill. Some fans couldn’t believe their eyes. “Do y’all know how good at golf you have to be to outdrive Bryson DeChambeau? Lol,” one comment read. The sarcasm dripped. But the underlying truth rang clear.

Perhaps the best takeaway came from fans praising Bryson’s reaction. “You have to admire Bryson smiling and laughing about being out driven by Steph Curry. He was actually happy for him instead of being insecure.” Throughout the video, Bryson’s genuine enthusiasm was evident. No ego. No defensiveness. Just pure appreciation for great golf.

Break 50 averages over 5 million views per episode. The series keeps breaking records. And with crossover content like this, golf’s appeal continues expanding beyond traditional audiences.

As moments like this go viral, they highlight more than just Curry’s rare skill. They show how modern golf content is evolving, fueled by star power, authenticity, and collaboration.