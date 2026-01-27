Fans Left Stunned as Wyndham Clark Makes History at TGL Match

Wyndham Clark went completely silent for the 2025 season. But with the new season kicking off, the 2023 U.S. Open champion looks different, finding his old rhythm with a 20-under-par total score at the American Express. And this better version of Wyndham Clark stunned fans when he hit the longest drive in TGL history on Monday.

Playing for The Bay Golf Club, Clark faced off against a strong Boston Common Golf team. His squad really needed a spark because they started the second season with a tough loss. On the par-5 6th hole, Clark absolutely crushed a ball that left the crowd speechless. He launched a 372-yard drive that officially set the record for the longest strike in TGL history. This massive bomb left his team just 46 feet away from the pin for an easy eagle.

Despite this record-breaking moment, the match between Bay Golf and Boston was a very one-sided affair. Rory McIlroy started the fire by hitting a 329-yard drive to win the very first hole. Shane Lowry tried to help The Bay on the 3rd hole with a long 13-foot birdie putt. Sadly, the ball lipped out of the cup and left the match tied at one point each. Boston Common Golf doubled its points on the fifth hole. After that, they built a 3-1 lead after winning the 6th hole despite Clark’s monster record drive.

The dominance continued when Michael Thorbjornsen sank a 14-foot birdie putt to push the lead further. Boston won almost every remaining hole to finish with a crushing 9-1 victory over the Bay squad. This win moved the Boston team to a perfect 2-0 record for the TGL second season. Meanwhile, Clark and his teammates fell to the bottom of the standings with a winless 0-2 start.

And Clark’s historic 372-yard record came during a time when TGL ‘Second Act’ is seeing many wonders. Just a few days ago, Justin Rose made history by hitting the first-ever TGL albatross. Rose holed a 4-iron from 227 yards out on a very long par-5 hole. This beautiful shot helped Los Angeles GC secure an 8-4 win over Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links. Billy Horschel also made noise by sinking a huge 37-foot eagle putt to win the season opener.

Even Rory McIlroy finally tasted victory after a winless inaugural season. He teamed up with Keegan Bradley to earn Boston Common’s first-ever TGL win on January 3. Rookie Michael Thorbjornsen rolled in a 15-foot eagle putt on the final hole to seal it. And after beating the Bay GC in their second game, they successfully secured the winning streak.

Among all these feats, Wyndham’s 372-yard drive stands out as one of the most notable moments. And popular social media account Fore Play Podcast shared the video of this record, captioning it, “372 yards, the longest drive in TGL history… and Wyndham Clark absolutely hated it 💀.”

View this post on Instagram

Clark really looked very annoyed in the video after hitting the longest ball in league history. So the fans cannot stop talking about it.

Fans react to Wyndham Clark’s crushing drive

Some fans were truly caught off guard by the sudden return of Clark’s massive power this season. His clubs stayed quiet during a difficult 2025 season on tour. One fan couldn’t believe how quickly he reclaimed his spot at the top of the sport and asked, “Do we really need more Wyndham Clark? Is this something people are asking for?”

But the sheer violence of his record-breaking swing reminded many observers of a very dark day from last year. As one fan said, “He imagined the ball as an Oakmont locker.”

You all remember the infamous Oakmont Locker Incident. After missing the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open, Clark lashed out in the historic locker room, leaving caved-in doors that went viral and resulted in a temporary ban from the club.

Following up, another fan wondered if the new TGL venue was safe for him and quipped, “Bad day to be a TGL locker…”

Beyond the power, people were also very impressed by how fast the major champion actually hits his shots. As one fan noted, “It didn’t take him 38 seconds to set up either… 👏👏👏”

Unlike the PGA Tour, where the average time to hit a shot has hovered around 38 seconds, TGL enforces a strict 40-second clock with one-stroke penalties for violations. The fan is noting that Clark didn’t just hit it far; he did it with the speed and decisiveness that defines the ‘better version’ of his 2026 self.

But not everyone was happy with the record drive because hitting the ball too far can actually be a bad thing on these unique holes. Even Clark himself looked very frustrated because his ball ended up in a difficult spot for his teammate, and they eventually lost that hole. So one fan wrote, “Left his team mate short-sided. He doesn’t give a flying f–k about the tgl long drive record.”

At the end, it is clear that Wyndham Clark is back to being one of the most exciting players in golf once again. He has successfully exchanged his 2025 frustrations for 2026 trophies and historic new league records. Whether he is smashing lockers or smashing drives, he always keeps the fans talking about him.