Fans Melt Over Keegan Bradley’s Adorable Video With His Kids After Skins Game Win

Keegan Bradley’s boys, Cooper and Logan, were heartbroken after their dad lost the Ryder Cup at Bethpage. So much so, they had to be consoled. But, at Panther National on Black Friday, they couldn’t be happier. After all, their dad had just won the Skins Game.

The toddlers rushed onto the green for a tearful kiss, and it soon turned into an adorable chaos when the Bradleys tried to pose for a picture. Cooper, funnily enough, tried yanking the flagstick out. Later, Bradley playfully swung his son over the water hazard. Oh, after which, little Cooper wanted to play with the flagstick again.

Bradley indeed is a dad first and a golfer second. He loves to spend time with his family, and Jill, his wife, is also often on the course, supporting her husband. His first son, Logan, was born in 2017, and Cooper came into the world in 2019.

At the 2023 Travelers Championship, mid-round, he did a ‘cool guy handshake’ with his son and kissed his wife, leaving everyone around in awe. He has mentioned how there is nothing better than weeks when he gets to have his family with him. Rightfully so, because he won that year.

See the heartwarming video of Bradley celebrating his Skins Game with his family below:

Joyous energy makes perfect sense, if you ask us! This win was an added feather to Bradley’s 2025. Let us also not forget the massive payday Bradley just secured, not that kids care about it. Bradley pocketed a staggering $2.1 million by securing 11 total skins, dominating England’s Tommy Fleetwood, Ireland’s Shane Lowry, and Xander Schauffele in the 16-hole battle. This was kind of historic too, as this was a return of this Thanksgiving tradition. The last one took place in 2008.

Bradley banked a cool $375,000 on the fifth hole when Fleetwood missed a short 10-footer. Then came the putter on the 13th. With $900,000 on the line, he made a great birdie putt. That stroke secured nearly half his winnings. Oh man, that felt good,” Bradley said on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast. “I need as much revenge against Tommy and Shane as I can get. That’s a start.”

The money creates headlines, but the dad moments create memories. Fans love a winner, but they adore a relatable father even more.

Keegan Bradley is a father first, says fans

One fan commented, “Absolutely beautiful 👏🏽🙌🏽.” This went deeper than a golf victory. It highlights the genuine bond shared between a father and son. Logan also cried when his father made an ace at this year’s Par-3 contest.

Another fan just repeated the same feeling, sharing an internet GIF that states, “OH MY GOD. SO CUTE.”

Bradley physically lowered himself to his children’s level immediately after sinking the winning putt. He ignored the cameras to ensure his boys felt included in the celebration. A fan noted that and wrote, “Dad first,” emphasizing the caption the PGA Tour tweeted. Another fan supporter validated that saying, “Dad all the time.” And that playful “fake throw” into the water hazard just showcased Bradley’s natural and everyday parenting style.

The conversation eventually circled back to his incredible dominance on the golf course that day. Bradley absolutely dismantled a field containing the third-ranked player in the world, Xander Schauffele. So one excited fan wrote, “Captain 1000000000th.”

Bradley’s win dismantles the very Europeans who defeated the U.S. team at Bethpage. He had the option to be a playing captain but opted against it. So one said, “No doubt, the US would have won if Keegan had played.”

What do you think of Keegan Bradley’s celebration with his kids? Let us know below.