Fans Mock PGA Tour Pro as His Shirtless Antic Goes Horribly Wrong at $9.5M Tournament

On Thursday morning at TPC Louisiana, Michael Brennan faced a situation he likely hadn’t expected when he started his round. His ball landed in the water, and the crowd watched as he took off his shirt and waded in. The 24-year-old PGA Tour winner’s achievements didn’t matter to the Louisiana humidity.

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His effort didn’t pay off. The ball ended up back in the water. PGA Tour cameras recorded the whole thing, and once the clip spread online, Brennan’s mishap became one of the most-shared highlights from Round 1 of the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

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Brennan entered the week ranked 49th in the world, coming off a top-25 finish at Augusta and a strong showing at the RBC Heritage. His rapid rise includes three PGA Tour Americas wins in 2025, consecutive ACC Championships at Wake Forest, and a win at the Bank of Utah Championship in just his third PGA Tour start. In the team format, his partner Johnny Keefer had already made a birdie on the 15th, giving Brennan the option to play safe. He did not take it.

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Brennan is not the first to make this kind of choice. At the 2025 Zurich Classic, Chandler Phillips also took a shot from near a lake known for its alligators, which got people talking about his bold move.

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Earlier in the year at the Cognizant Classic, Isaiah Salinda also played from the water at PGA National. Sebastian Cappelen did the same at the 2021 Honda Classic. Chris Dougherty took the risk at the 2019 UNC Health Championship and made eagle, the only result that fully justified the decision.

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What set Dougherty’s shot apart from the others was just a few feet of ball flight. The choice players face is always the same. The Zurich Classic has its own unique style, with 74 teams playing four-ball across 250 acres of Louisiana wetlands. The crowds are loud, and players often decide to hit the risky shot instead of taking a drop. Brennan and Keefer were one of the most talked-about young teams in the field, both ranking in the top 20 on Tour for driving distance. The hole in question wasn’t expected to define their week.

Michael Brennan’s shirtless gamble has fans talking

The comment section did not waste any time. The reaction split along two lines, pure empathy and tactical bewilderment, before collapsing into physical comedy by the third act.

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The empathy arrived first.

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“That’s not nice 😢”

Right behind it came a comment that landed because it was honest.

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“I TOTALLY feel for him, but it’s nice to see pros do the same shit I do on the course 😂😂”

There is a specific kind of recognition in watching a world-ranked Tour pro make the exact decision a 14-handicapper makes on a Saturday morning. It does not take long to feel.

Then the tactical camp weighed in.

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“How do we think playing that as it lies is better than taking a one stroke penalty would be my question for him and his caddie”

The Rules of Golf allow a player to play from a penalty area without incurring an extra stroke, and there is no rule against removing a shirt to do it. The arithmetic of the situation still invites scrutiny.

“Not worth it 😂”

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“Take the stroke bro! Nah he just wanted to show his farmer tan 😂”

The last comment brought the tone home.

“Mikey B been hittin the weights 💪”

At that point, the scorecard was beside the point. The vines have no whispers on what Brennan said to his caddie after the ball went back in. The comment section, though, had plenty to say.