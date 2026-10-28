Fans Pour in Reactions as Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Reportedly Discuss Marriage After Her Cancer Battle

Tough times bring people closer. Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, appear to have experienced that firsthand. After a challenging year in which Vanessa revealed her cancer diagnosis before announcing she was cancer-free, the couple may be ready to take the next step in their relationship. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the two have reportedly been discussing marriage.

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“They’re very serious about each other and absolutely see a future together,” the source told Page Six. “Marriage is something they’ve talked about, but that doesn’t mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner… Going through difficult times together has brought them closer and shown them that they can count on one another. It’s one thing to enjoy the good times together, but they’ve also seen how the other person handles things when life gets difficult.”

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Trump, of course, announced her cancer diagnosis publicly in May 2026, sharing that she had been diagnosed in April 2026. She underwent a lumpectomy to remove the tumor and a small margin of surrounding healthy tissue, followed by the removal of four lymph nodes and three sessions of radiation therapy to treat invasive ductal carcinoma. And finally, she announced she was cancer-free earlier this month through a video shared by her daughter, Kai Trump.

But just before her diagnosis, Tiger Woods was arrested on a March 27 DUI charge after he crashed his Land Rover on Jupiter Island, Florida. A few days later, Woods’ legal team announced that he would step away from the sport to seek treatment, leading to a multi-month rehabilitation stay in Zurich, Switzerland. He briefly returned to Florida on May 13 before resuming treatment, and he completed the program on June 12. Meanwhile, Woods pleaded no contest to reduced charges of reckless driving and refusal to submit to a lawful test, and he was fined $1,500 and had his driver’s license suspended for five years.

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“They’ve both been through a lot this past year and have really leaned on each other,” the insider said, revealing Vanessa felt “very safe and supported” with Woods and that “their relationship is stronger than ever.”

Page Six previously reported that Woods was a pillar of support for Vanessa throughout her cancer diagnosis. He even briefly returned from rehab to be by her side and attend her daughter Kai’s high school graduation. Vanessa, in turn, reportedly stood by Woods as he navigated the legal challenges stemming from his March DUI arrest. She also accompanied the golfer to the Florida courthouse in September as he faced the charges.

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“Their families have blended really naturally,” the source added. “Kai [Trump] absolutely adores Woods, and Trump gets along great with his kids, too. They genuinely enjoy spending time together as a family… Tiger was obviously thrilled and relieved when Vanessa got the news that she was cancer-free. He’s been by her side throughout everything, and it’s been an incredibly happy moment for both of them and their families.

“They’ve been celebrating privately and are just really grateful to be on the other side of it.”

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That said, while the couple has grown closer following a difficult year, a previous report from the Daily Mail suggested that Vanessa was unhappy with Woods during her diagnosis. An insider told the outlet that she had given Woods an ultimatum to seek treatment, as she did not want to shoulder the burden of his struggles while dealing with a health scare of her own.

According to the source, Woods’ absence had taken an emotional toll on Vanessa, leaving her feeling resentful. The insider added that Vanessa had stood by Woods throughout his rehabilitation, and she now expected him to offer her the same support as she navigated her own health challenges. Nevertheless, when the New York Post shared the news about the couple’s potential marriage, fans quickly started talking.

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One user commented, “She’s a great mom and might be exactly what Tiger needs in his life.” She is already a mother to five children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr.

Another wrote, “They should marry, love them together.” The couple went public with their relationship in March 2025, when Tiger Woods shared photos of them on social media.

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A third user felt this is the perfect time for Woods to marry Vanessa. They wrote, “She just beat cancer. Better put a ring on it.”

Others also showed support, with one writing, “Cute couple,” and someone else commented, “Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, the news reached Instagram as well, and one user wrote, “Good! She can offer him some grounded stability.”

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It appears the public is excited about a potential marriage between Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump. However, the couple has yet to comment on the matter.