Fans Rally Behind Justin Thomas for Donating $1M to Alabama Golf

Since Team USA’s Ryder Cup loss, Justin Thomas has been frequent on the news. Things spiraled out once Thomas spoke about his team’s loss and accused the Bethpage Black crews of being responsible. However, just as the controversy started dying down, Thomas showed that he, too, can make some headlines for good causes.

As per the recent reports, the iconic US golfer has agreed to donate a whopping $1 million to the Crimson Standard. This money will be used by the organization to bring in drastic changes to both the men’s and women’s golfing facilities. Surely, this was quite a heartwarming gesture from the 32-year-old. After all, this was his very own alma mater from where Thomas took the first steps towards success.

In fact, while in the NCAA, the golfer also guided the Crimson Tide to a national title back in 2013. Thus, it is pretty much expected that Thomas was utterly delighted to be able to give back a part of what his alma mater gave him initially. “It’s hard to put into words the love and feelings I have for The University of Alabama,” Thomas said. “I was so lucky to be able to spend two incredible years playing under coach (Jay) Seawell. He and his wife, Stephanie, were, and still are, like family to me. This dream of making the Crimson Reserve couldn’t be done without Coach Seawell and (women’s coach Mic) Potter, and what they’ve done with the programs. I’m honored to have a very small part in it,” he added further.

Having gotten the generous donation, Seawell could not be prouder and happier at the same time. To have coached Thomas from a young age and then watching him become a golf novelty was quite the emotional rollercoaster. Hailing the 32-year-old as the pillar of Alabama’s golfing legacy, Seawell expressed immense gratitude towards Thomas’ heartfelt gesture. However, not only Seawell, but Thomas’ recent donation had the entire internet going gaga.

Fans heap praises on Justin Thomas following his million-dollar gesture

As soon as the news came out, fans flocked to the comments section. Director of Alabama Athletics, Greg Byrne, shared his gratitude and acknowledged the generosity the American golfer has shown. Byrne wrote, “Thank you to @JustinThomas34! We are grateful for his commitment and support of the Crimson Reserve and our golf programs! #RollTide 🐘⛳️”

Another netizen commented, “Very generous, Justin!” echoing the same note, one X user pointed out the fact that Thomas is indeed being a responsible alumnus as he added, “That’s awesome .. good on @JustinThomas34 .. love seeing the successful alums giving back!”

One fan hinting at the lump sum amount shared a hilarious take as they commented, “If I ever won the lottery, I wouldn’t tell anyone, but there would be signs”

Another fan took a subtle dig at NFL players and shared their opinion and wrote, “God a bajillion dollars worth of NFL contracts and the biggest supporter of the program is our world famous golfer.” They highlighted how, despite the NFL generating absurd amounts of money and producing countless ultra-rich contracts, the most visible and impactful supporter turned out to be the PGA Tour star.

Thus, with things looking a bit rosy for Thomas, it now remains to be seen what’s next for him.