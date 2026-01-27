Fans React Strongly as Nelly Korda Takes Aim at Tiger Woods’s Vision for Women

Watch What’s Trending Now!
“I have mixed feelings on it if I’m being very honest,” Korda told
ADVERTISEMENT
“There’s no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same amount of money. But I also think it’s great that we are getting this opportunity, so that’s my mixed feelings.”
“I don’t think that there’s a downside,” Korda said. “I just think that it would have been even greater to have both of them together.”
Nelly Korda calls keeping women out of TGL ‘huge and unbelievable’ miss https://t.co/r2DQpC8PYy
— Golfweek (@golfweek) January 27, 2026
One fan commented, “The dudes are worried about getting beat by the girls….”
The other wrote, “I’d rather watch YouTubers mixed with pros…Nelly is a well-oiled machine and a very good professional athlete, but she’s not entertaining, like at all.”One fan wrote, “Well… bring some personality.. bring some fun… don’t bring boring, yawning stuff… enough of that on the regular tour… and yes Nelly get more engaged…” This is a developing story..
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT