Fans React Strongly as Nelly Korda Takes Aim at Tiger Woods’s Vision for Women

Lydia Ko, Brook Henderson, Charley Hull, and others have joined WTGL, but not Nelly Korda. She still has her inhibitions and sees the new league as a missed opportunity for growing women’s golf by having women play alongside men for the same prize money. Her words got strong reactions from the fans.

“I have mixed feelings on it if I’m being very honest,” Korda told

Golfweek ahead of the LPGA’s season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, “I’m surprised no other girls have, or no one’s really spoken out about it. I think it’s a huge and unbelievable miss that we’re not playing alongside the men.”

“There’s no greater way to grow the game, and it would have been revolutionary. It would have been the first time, I think, that men and women are on the same playing field, playing for the same amount of money. But I also think it’s great that we are getting this opportunity, so that’s my mixed feelings.”

“I don’t think that there’s a downside,” Korda said. “I just think that it would have been even greater to have both of them together.”

One fan commented, “The dudes are worried about getting beat by the girls….”

The other wrote, “I’d rather watch YouTubers mixed with pros…Nelly is a well-oiled machine and a very good professional athlete, but she’s not entertaining, like at all.”

One fan wrote, “Well… bring some personality.. bring some fun… don’t bring boring, yawning stuff… enough of that on the regular tour… and yes Nelly get more engaged…”