Fans Say Same Thing as Adam Scott’s Quirky Practice Routine Catches Jason Day Off Guard

Jason Day, known for his bold fashion choices, has once again found himself at the center of controversy. The U.S. Open affects every player differently, but in Jason Day’s case, it took a rather strange turn. Just days ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, Day caught everyone’s attention during Tuesday’s practice round when he stepped out in American flag-themed shorts and a blue polo, a look that left many surprised. Fans mocked his outfit, saying he looked more ready for a Fourth of July party than a round of golf. And if the criticism wasn’t enough, Day made headlines again, but this time for surprisingly imitating someone.

He intentionally mimicked Adam Scott during an interview with Dan Dan Rapaport, a podcaster from Scratch. “Okay, Next Time you watch Adam Scott on the range… He goes like this, and then he goes behind the back every single shot.” Day said while acting it out, he was just goofing around and making fun of Scott’s unique habit. After hitting a shot, especially from the rough, Scott just naturally swings his club behind his back. When he was asked if he had done this since childhood, Day’s reply was nothing but funny.

“I asked him that one time, he’s like he did not even know he was doing it,” Day added casually. While it seemed like Jason was just joking around, that one line gave the media an easy moment to twist into him throwing shade at Adam. His intention may not have been to mock Scott, but the way he said it with the imitation and all came off that way to some people. He was just having fun, but during a major week, even a light moment like that can turn into a headline real fast. And on top of all that, the timing could not have been better.

“I really haven’t been in this kind of position for five or six years, or feeling like I’m that player,” Scott said after the 3rd round in the interview. He is currently sitting T2 going into the week, playing some of his best golf in recent memory. He’s chasing what could be his second major title, with his last win coming back in 2013 at The Masters. The fact that he’s back in serious contention after so many years might be exactly why he’s caught Jason Day’s attention and the media’s attention. And of course, with fans glued to their screens, there’s no way a moment like this could slip past them.

Fans’ Reaction To Scott’s Unique Habit…

One fan commented, “Adam Scott will always be cool,” which ties back to his overall reputation. With over 14 PGA Tour titles and a recognizable old-school playing style, Scott has stayed in the conversation. “@adamscottofficial is just cool..👏👏” even without recent headline wins, thanks to the consistent way he presents himself on the course.

This is nothing unusual one fan commented, “This is normal…. @coreyconners throws the ball up and catches it (looks like he kinda inspects the ball) puts it back down and then hits” Corey Conners’s usual pre-shot routine involves tossing the ball up, catching it, giving it a quick look like he’s checking something, then setting it down and hitting it and it came up in the same thread as Adam Scott’s behind-the-back move just to show how most pros have their own little habits out on the range.

Another fan commented, “And now we will all be watching for it.“ Some fans hadn’t noticed Adam Scott’s behind-the-back move before, but now that Jason Day has pointed it out, it’s something many viewers may start watching for in upcoming rounds. One fan even explained the possible reason behind Adam Scott’s behind-the-back club move.

“I feel like this kinda keeps you in flow. Your arms are in a constant swing motion like a boat rocking back and forth.” At 6 feet tall, Adam Scott has a naturally longer swing arc and follow-through. For taller players, casual movements like swinging the club behind the back can simply be a relaxed way to stay loose between shots.