Fans Say the Clock Is Ticking for LIV Golf as Bryson DeChambeau’s Contract Details Emerge

LIV Golf began its journey back in 2021. Now, as we approach 2026, it appears that the clock is quietly ticking for LIV Golf. Notably, Bryson DeChambeau has made sure everyone can hear it. As the new season edges closer, certainty has been replaced by thoughtful question marks. DeChambeau, one of LIV Golf’s biggest stars, admitted that a deal before the season opener in Riyadh may not happen after all. And it has indeed made speculations touch the sky.

With the likes of Brooks Koepka leaving already, the Saudi-backed league is going through a big crisis. And to make matters worse, DeChambeau is now reconsidering his decision of whether to continue with LIV or not. In a recent interview with ‘Flushing Golf’, he said, “I don’t know about before Riyadh, there’s a lot of things to go through.. You know, it’s a scenario that is very unique. With Brooks leaving, it definitely throws in some unique things. And look, I mean, like I’ve said all along, I want to do this, I want to grow team golf across the globe. But it has to be right. And there’s a lot of things that have to be done in order for it to be right…”



DeChambeau further added, “Things have got to change. Things have got to improve. And I think Scott’s done a fabulous job with the year that he’s had. And I think this year’s going to be even better, now he’s got the right people in place and he can run the organisation, the way he wants to do this here. So it’s going to be interesting to see, especially with the new branding coming on. It’s going to be interesting to see what happens.” DeChambeau also pointed out that things have changed drastically since Koepka left.

At the moment, LIV Golf is going through a major change. In a bid to adapt to the traditional format, the Saudi-backed league is expected to ring in drastic changes. And this is exactly where DeChambeau feels hesitation. In his interview, the golfer pointed out that he does want to continue and contribute to the growth of the league. But for that to happen, the US golfing icon clarified that things have to be sorted first. Explaining his stance further, he aid, “It’s where I want to be, but ultimately, it’s got to make sense for everybody. Because I could just do YouTube golf and be totally fine as well.”

Now then, such a situation will make the LIV front office frown. Amid such a crucial phase, the league would want someone with the fandom of DeChambeau to remain loyal to them. However, as the back and forth continues, fans on social media came out with some scathing takes.

Fans predict LIV Golf’s future following Bryson DeChambeau fiasco

As soon as the news went viral, fans flocked to the comments section. Brendan Reesing, a sports journalist, took to the comment section and shared their analysis, saying that such a step from Bryson, especially considering that Koepka recently stepped back, might indeed turn out as a setback for the Saudi-backed league. “Yeah, so Bryson is gone too. That’s about it for LIV”, read the comment.

Echoing the same thoughts, one X user commented, “This is the beginning of the end.” Stating the reason behind their opinion, the fan further wrote, “Not a high profile signing since rahm. Brooks leaving. Changing to 72 holes. More will leave and eventually liv will be swallowed up by the pga tour and will be come some novelty events.”

Another golf enthusiast expressed how they believe that DeChambeau would not return to the PGA Tour even if he leaves LIV. They explained, stating, “Bryson made his bed he will never come back to the PGA (he was not liked by the tour) he needs to be liked and YouTube gives him that – created a fanbase beyond his expectations. He knows he IS LIV golf – since payday is not based on meritocracy, he wants RAHM money (don’t blame) he is negotiating for that …it will be interesting to see what LIV does.”

Many, on the other hand, believe that DeChambeau is now aiming for a bigger package. They even stated the reason that might be driving the American star towards such a thought and added, “He knows his stock just went up. They’ll have to offer him double now.”

Another netizen had a different take to share. They wrote, “Liv did their job exposing the PGA. Now it’s time for the Brysons and Rahms to comeback home.”

With things looking dull at the moment, only time will reveal what the new chapter holds for LIV Golf and its stars.