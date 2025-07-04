Fans Show Frustration as Multiple PGA Tour Pros Quit John Deere Classic: ‘Day Is Ruined’

The 2025 John Deere Classic promised fireworks both on and off the course as play got underway this week at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. From July 3–6, the 72-hole stroke-play tournament features a 156-player field, a $8.4 million purse, and 500 FedExCup points for the winner. Defending champion Davis Thompson, who won last year with a scorching 28-under, returned to stake his claim again—but Day 1 belonged to hometown favorite Doug Ghim, whose blistering 62 (–9) gave him the outright lead. Close behind were Max Homa and Austin Eckroat at 63 (–8), while notables like Rickie Fowler, Kevin Yu, and Matt Kuchar all shot 65 to stay within striking range.

The course played soft and scoreable on Thursday, resulting in 102 players breaking par, 83 shooting in the 60s, and 16 rounds of 65 or better. But as low scores and hot starts dominated headlines, Friday morning took a sharp left turn, and not because of leaderboard shakeups. Instead, it was the PGA Tour Communications’ posts on X that stole the narrative: Stephan Jaeger, Nicholas Lindheim, and Andrew Putnam had all withdrawn from the tournament by midday Friday.

The common thread? No player issued a public statement. While injuries and unforeseen circumstances are part of professional golf, the lack of communication, especially in an era where fantasy sports and real-time betting are part of the fan experience, left many feeling blindsided. The withdrawals didn’t just disrupt fan experiences; they also impacted DFS lineups, ticket holders, and on-course engagement. This triggered an obvious wave of fan frustration and backlash.

Three withdrawals, one frustrated fan base

First came Stephan Jaeger, who posted a 74 (+3) on Thursday and promptly withdrew before Round 2. No injury was disclosed. Jaeger, a 36-year-old German with one PGA Tour win, entered the week in mixed form—having recently notched a T8 at Rocket Mortgage and T6 at the RBC Canadian Open, but also missing the cut at both the U.S. Open and Memorial Tournament. With no comment from Jaeger and rumors of a possible family matter (his wife is reportedly expecting), fans were left speculating. One voice on social media remarked, “Every golfer who has a bad round does this now lol” Another was more sarcastic: “He’s in bad form. Can’t really blame him. Now he can go have a July 4th weekend.”

Next up was Nicholas Lindheim, who carded a 75 (+4) in Round 1 before pulling out due to a back injury. At 40, Lindheim has a long history of chronic back issues, including herniated discs, and was making his first PGA Tour start of 2025 after regaining status via the Korn Ferry Finals. His withdrawal may not have shocked insiders, but fans on the ground were less sympathetic. “Great now my whole day is ruined,” wrote one disappointed attendee who had hoped to follow Lindheim’s group.

But it was Andrew Putnam’s mid-round exit that drew the most ire. After opening with an even-par 71 and playing through six holes on Friday, the 36-year-old withdrew citing a back injury. Putnam had been in strong recent form, with top-10 finishes in both Canada and Detroit, and over $1 million in 2025 earnings. For fans and fantasy players alike, his mid-round WD felt especially disruptive. One posted: “Would’ve been nice to know before the tournament.” Another pointed to the PGA Tour’s growing ties to sports betting: “If the PGAT is going to take millions promoting gambling on it’s tournaments there should be fines handed down to players who WD midround!”

All three players were expected to make some noise or at least complete 36 holes. Their sudden exits, particularly Putnam’s during live play, renewed concerns about withdrawal policies and the Tour’s obligation to transparency, especially as gambling integration deepens. As of July 4, the tournament rolls on with Ghim, Homa, and Eckroat setting the pace, but the conversation is no longer just about low scores or leaderboard drama.