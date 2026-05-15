Fans Show Support as Golf Influencer Brad Dalke Gets Invited to $2.75 M DP World Tour Event

Connecting with and watching our favorite golf influencer navigate everyday struggles, and then seeing them transition to the professional stage they have spent years chasing, is a wonderful emotion. That is exactly what many fans are feeling right now, as Brad Dalke, the man who has millions tuning into golf content, has been invited to compete at the $2.75 million DP World Tour event, the BMW International Open.

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The tournament is scheduled in Munich, Germany, and this year would mark its 37th edition. This is the first and only time a DP World Tour event is scheduled on German soil. The tournament will run from July 1 to 5 at Golfclub München Eichenried.

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Many have been a part of Dalke’s journey, and that is why this moment feels like more than just another tournament start. Brad Dalke always had the pedigree that made people expect big things from him. He won the 2015 Junior PGA Championship and went all the way to the finals of the 2016 U.S. Amateur, where he finished runner-up. His performances earned him starts at both the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2017.

Turning professional felt like the natural next step, but things did not exactly unfold the way many expected. As the scores started going sideways, somewhere in that struggle, his identity took a hit as well. By August 2023, he had made a decision that surprised many people. He joined Good Good Golf full-time, stepping away from the Tour grind and leaning fully into content creation instead.

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As the sponsorship opportunities continue to arrive, Brad has also remained honest about what professional golf still means to him: “I’ve got a couple of sponsors’ exemptions and got an opportunity to do it that way, and then we’ll see what happens,” he said not too long ago.

This invitation also comes in the same year that he is set to make his PGA Tour debut through the Good Good Championship in November.

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“This has been a dream of mine since I started playing golf as a kid. To have it materialize as part of the Good Good Championship is truly the cherry on top,” said Dalke. “This is an opportunity to show my maturity as a player, and celebrate the mission of Good Good Golf coming to life.”

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The confirmed field of the BMW International Open already features major champions like Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia, alongside Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, who is fresh off a DP World Tour win, and fan favorite Andrew “Beef” Johnston.

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The golf world could not be happier with the announcement, and fans have already shown him tremendous support as they prepare to watch him return to the competitive stage once again.

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Fans have already started rallying behind Brad Dalke ahead of his appearance in Germany

Even the title sponsors of the event joined the excitement, commenting on his invitation post with, “We can’t wait 🇩🇪⛳”

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BMW has served as the title sponsor of the BMW International Open for 37 consecutive years. The event itself carries added significance because of BMW’s deep historical roots in Bavaria, Germany’s legacy as an engineering powerhouse, and the country’s globally respected automotive workforce.

Dalke won the Creator Classic at East Lake, and his growing presence has attracted significant attention from major global brands. He was also part of the winning side at the inaugural Internet Invitational, an event that featured a $1 million purse.

Fellow golf content creator Johnny has also jumped into the comments section to congratulate Dalke, writing: “Very cool.”

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Within the creator-golf community, Johnny is also one of the recognizable names and operates in the same content space as Dalke.

Fans, meanwhile, completely bought into the excitement surrounding the announcement.

One fan wrote, “You’re basically fluent now 😮‍💨”

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Dalke’s German countdown in the announcement video has clearly made the German fans happy, as they look forward to the playful build-up ahead of his Munich appearance.

Another fan immediately shifted into full tournament mode, commenting, “Cmon B. Go over and win that sucker! BMW Brad May Win! That’s what BMW stands for.”

Another supporter chimed in saying, “What a great news! Play some golf in Poland as you have a chance 🔥”

Poland is only a relatively short trip away from Munich, and while the DP World Tour currently does not have an event scheduled there in 2026, the enthusiasm behind the comment showed how invested fans already are in Dalke’s European chapter.

And finally, another fan summed up the overall sentiment surrounding the invitation by writing, “Congrats, you deserve the spotlight.”

Considering the years Brad Dalke has spent building golf content while also continuing to chase competitive opportunities, many fans certainly seem to agree.