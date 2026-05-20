Fans Turn Critical as Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Doubts Over His Future in Pro Golf: ‘Weird Space’

Bryson DeChambeau is at a crossroads in his career. The two-time U.S. Open champion was juggling his professional golf and YouTube careers until consecutive missed cuts at the Masters and PGA Championship disrupted the balance. Speaking on the Katie Miller Pod, DeChambeau admitted he feels caught up between the two paths.

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“I’m in that weird space right now. I don’t know what to do. Either content creation or professional goals. I don’t know what to do right now.”

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The host further asked which path pays better, and his answer was direct: “They’re about the same if you are up to that level in content creation; they are very similar.”

DeChambeau’s YouTube channel focuses almost entirely on his life as a touring professional. His popular Break50 series puts cameras on his preparation, course management, and shot-making at elite venues. He has also spoken about wanting to use the platform to inspire a younger generation and grow the game’s reach. But the content has always had professional golf as its spine.

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His commitment to content creation was part of why he left the PGA Tour. Just a few weeks ago, DeChambeau told Skratch that filming at Tour events with creators was a validation of Tour policy and was something that held him back.

“If I were to film a video during the week of one of their events with a content creator or a celebrity, that would be a violation, to my knowledge. It’s their policy. They didn’t let me do it when I was there. I asked various times,” he said.

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That complaint paid off. On May 19, the Tour announced significant enhancements to its player social media policy, expanding the amount of content players can produce and share both during and after tournaments. The revised rules give DeChambeau most of the leverage he once lacked. However, he has not commented on that so far.

The case for content creation is not purely emotional for DeChambeau. He said in early 2025 that LIV gave him the economic viability to keep creating content. However, with LIV’s funding collapsing, the equation had shifted.

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From LIV’s perspective, DeChambeau’s channel was an added advantage as it got the league the attention it needed. However, with a platform of over 27.1 million subscribers, DeChambeau’s dependency on the league has reduced. In fact, his audience has been a boon to the league. At its peak, his YouTube channel averaged 22 million views per month. That means an estimated $66,000 a month in ad revenue alone, before deals and sponsorships are added. Analysts noted his content business created the potential to rival Good Good Golf, which raised $45 million in valuation in early 2025.

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On the flip side, the math on his golf is harder to ignore. DeChambeau entered the PGA Championship desperate to make a statement. Instead, he shot 76 in the opening round and never recovered, finishing seven over across 36 holes and missing the cut by three strokes. It marked the first time he had ever missed consecutive cuts in majors since 2017.

Fans take their stance on DeChambeau’s dilemma

One fan left a sharp take: “Bryson missing the cut at the Masters AND the PGA has genuinely made me lose interest in his content. What made his content interesting was his ability to play at the top elite level AND do YouTube. Bryson, as a personality, isn’t good enough for me to watch as ‘content.'”

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DeChambeau’s most significant spikes in viewership directly link to his on-course performance. In fact, after winning the 2024 U.S. Open, he gained around 150,000 followers across platforms within just 24 hours. In fact, his Google search interest jumped to 50%. So the fans want to watch behind-the-scenes access from a major champion and not just a content creator who plays golf.

Another fan commented, “Guy won the US Open 2 years ago and is contemplating being a low-level YouTuber. What a world we live in. 🤦🏻‍♂️”

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DeChambeau heads into the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He has won this tournament twice and holds a full exemption as a past champion. However, he missed four of his last seven major cuts. Prediction markets currently give him a 3% chance of winning either of the two remaining 2026 majors.

A third fan framed it simply as a mindset problem: “The absolute worst case of ‘the grass is always greener’ that I’ve ever seen. How could you be a professional athlete dreaming of being a YouTuber? And I say this as a YouTuber.”

Across eight majors in 2024–2025, he finished top-10 six times, including a 2024 U.S. Open win over McIlroy and back-to-back PGA Championship runner-up finishes (Valhalla and Quail Hollow). This is the track of a player capable of winning the sport’s biggest event. He won twice on LIV in 2026 before the majors began, arriving at Augusta as a favorite to challenge Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. He won twice on LIV in 2026 before majors, but missed four of the last seven major cuts. So, trading a professional career under development for that of a content creator is something fans don’t recommend.

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Other fans have called out the absurdity of the plan. One commented, “Without the professional golf, the YouTube stuff will fall off a cliff.” Another fan added, “If he’s not playing professional golf, his social media following isn’t as strong.” One was very direct: “Easy. Content creation will not be successful without great golf results.”

Fans are pointing toward what the data is already showing. DeChambeau’s YouTube earnings appear to be trending downward, with estimated monthly revenue in April 2026 reportedly between $5,000-$7,000. That is notably lower than the figures seen in May 2024, when the momentum from his U.S. Open run pushed his content to a peak audience.

His channel also did not grow in isolation. The most-watched video on his channel remains the Break 50 collaboration with Donald Trump, built around a round of golf with a sitting president rather than a standalone recurring format. Another of his biggest-performing uploads features John Daly. The common thread behind the channel’s biggest spikes has consistently been golf itself: recognizable courses, major personalities, and results that already carried public attention.