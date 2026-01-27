Farmers Insurance Open 2026: 5 Biggest Names Absent From the $9.6 Million Event

The Farmers Insurance Open returns to Torrey Pines from January 29 to February 1, 2026, carrying a $9.6 million purse. The tournament will use both North and South Torrey Pines courses before finishing on the South Course. This edition also closes a chapter as Farmers will finish its 17-year run as title sponsor after the 2026 event, giving the week extra emotional weight. This week also marks the return of Brooks Koepka. Defending champ Harris English and hometown hero Xander Schauffele are also in the field. However, a few big names are missing from the field.

1. Scottie Scheffler: World No. 1 skipping San Diego

As per the official field lists at the PGA Tour website, world number one Scottie Scheffler does not appear on the FIO’s entry list this week.

Scheffler skipped Torrey Pines right after a dominant week in Palm Springs, where he won The American Express to record his 20th PGA Tour victory. He also crossed the $100 million mark in total earnings after that win. He joined golf legends Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus by winning 20 times on the Tour with 4 Major Championships before turning 30.

Scheffler is likely resting his body after playing hard during the hot desert week in La Quinta. He usually avoids playing too many weeks in a row to keep his mind fresh. Scheffler is saving his magic for the upcoming big event, the WM Phoenix Open, scheduled for February 5-8, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

2. Rory McIlroy: The global traveler who stays in the Middle East

According to the published entry lists, Rory McIlroy does not appear in the Farmers’ field this week. The PGA Tour and media previews list him as absent from Torrey Pines.

Rory McIlroy instead played the Middle East swing and participated in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He has won that event four times before, but he finished T33 this year. Before that, he played at the Dubai Invitational and finished tied for 3rd with an 8-under. That schedule choice and the travel burden explain his absence more than any injury or technical issue.

The Irishman remains one of the game’s biggest draws, fresh from major success and global commitments that shape his calendar choices. His results at Torrey Pines have been mixed historically, so skipping a long travel stop fits his seasonal planning.

3. Tommy Fleetwood: The FedEx Cup hero stays home

Tommy Fleetwood is currently the third-best player in the world. The Englishman is also the reigning FedEx Cup champion after winning the big prize in 2025. He beat stars like Patrick Cantlay in the TOUR Championship to take home ten million dollars last August. Even with that momentum, Fleetwood is not in San Diego.

Like his friend Rory, Tommy also calls the city of Dubai his home these days. He played in the Dubai Desert Classic but finished in a disappointing tie for 41st place recently.

4. Russell Henley: The accuracy specialist takes a break

The Farmers Field pages and previews confirm Russell Henley did not enter Torrey Pines this week. Henley is currently the world’s number four golfer and is playing some of his best golf. He finished his last tournament at The American Express with a strong T9 result. He shot a 21-under-par score and looked ready to win at any moment. Before that, he finished T19 with an 8-under par score at the Sony Open in Hawaii. His best finish at the Torrey Pines was a T14 back in 2022 on the South Course.

5. Ben Griffin and Robert MacIntyre

Ben Griffin is the world number eight and has one of the coolest stories in golf. He once quit the game to work in a bank before returning to win. He won three times in 2025 and even played in the Ryder Cup.

Griffin started 2026 with a solid T19 finish at the Sony Open, where he co-led after the first round. And after that, he finished tied for 24th with a -18 total at the American Express. Now, as per the field list available for the FIO at the PGA Tour website, Griffin did not enter Torrey Pines this week.

PGA Tour field listings also list Robert MacIntyre as absent from the Farmers roster this week, confirming he will not play Torrey Pines. MacIntyre played consecutive weeks recently, including a strong showing in Hawaii and a mixed week at The American Express, and opted for a reset. MacIntyre rose to fifth ranking in the OWGR ranking after his 38th-place finish at the American Express.

And beyond those who never entered, there are several players, such as Nico Echavarria, Jimmy Stanger, and Brian Campbell, who withdrew just days before the first round started.