Farmers Insurance Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The second stop on the West Coast swing brings a lot at stake. The first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open saw marquee players missing the cut, including Xander Schauffele, ending his streak. On the other hand, defending champ Harris English scrambled somehow to make it to the other side of the cut. The players left will now not just compete for the coveted trophy, but also for a lucrative purse of $9.6 million.

This figure marks a $300,000 increase from last year’s $9.3 million. For the winner, the tournament will follow the PGA Tour’s standard payout structure, which is 18% of the total purse. That means the leader of the scoreboard will take home a massive $1.72 million. This, again, represents a notable jump from last year’s check when English took home $1.67 million for his win. In addition to the paycheck, the champion will also get 500 FedEx Cup points and approximately 60 OWGR points, something Koepka has been vying for the last 3 years.

For the runner-up, the prize money sees a steep decline of almost $700k. The second-place finisher will take home $1.04 million. For the golfer coming in after him, the paycheck will be $662k as the prize. In case of ties, the money will be equally divided between the golfers.

Overall, the Farmers Insurance Open boasts one of the strongest champion lists on the PGA Tour. When English won the tournament in 2025, he added his name to the elite list that includes Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, and, of course, the seven-time winner Tiger Woods. Following the trajectory of the prize money history, one can understand the leap this tournament has made. From Ted Kroll‘s $2,000 winner’s check in the inaugural year of this event (1952) to $1.72 million.

Having said all that, here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize money for all the players on the course.

POSITION EARNINGS 1 $1,728,000 2 $1,046,400 3 $662,400 4 $470,400 5 $393,600 6 $348,000 7 $324,000 8 $300,000 9 $280,800 10 $261,600 11 $242,400 12 $223,200 13 $204,000 14 $184,800 15 $175,200 16 $165,600 17 $156,000 18 $146,400 19 $136,800 20 $127,200 21 $117,600 22 $108,000 23 $100,320 24 $92,640 25 $84,960 26 $77,280 27 $74,400 28 $71,520 29 $68,640 30 $65,760 31 $62,880 32 $60,000 33 $57,120 34 $54,720 35 $52,320 36 $49,920 37 $47,520 38 $45,600 39 $43,680 40 $41,760 41 $39,840 42 $37,920 43 $36,000 44 $34,080 45 $32,160 46 $30,240 47 $28,320 48 $26,784 49 $25,440 50 $24,672 51 $24,096 52 $23,520 53 $23,136 54 $22,752 55 $22,560 56 $22,368 57 $22,176 58 $21,984 59 $21,792 60 $21,600 61 $21,408 62 $21,216 63 $21,024 64 $20,832 65 $20,640 66 $20,448 67 $20,256 68 $20,064 69 $19,872 70 $19,680 71 $19,488 72 $19,296 73 $19,104 74 $18,912 75 $18,720 76 $18,528 77 $18,336 78 $18,144 79 $17,952 80 $17,760

The prize money shows that the golfers are in for a treat. But so are the viewers. This Farmers Insurance Open has also held significant value with the return of Brooks Koepka.

Farmers Insurance Open’s homecoming king

The last time Brooks Koepka teed at a PGA Tour event was 1,404 days ago. The nerves were bound to get him when he stood on his first tee at the majestic Torrey Pines. But most of these nerves died down immediately when hundreds of fans lined up on the course, chanting “Welcome back.” That was the moment Koepka knew that the massive paycheck and the trophy didn’t matter anymore; he had already won the game, despite difficulty in the first two days.

“I’ve fallen back in love with the game,” he said later. “It was very cool to hear ‘welcome back.’ It was pretty much every hole.”

Although Koepka had won five individual titles on LIV Golf, he was never quite satisfied. Perhaps that’s why he agreed to let go of $85 million in earnings to re-enter the PGA Tour.

The tipping point reportedly was, of course, Jena Sims’ miscarriage. With LIV’s constant global travel, Koepka was unable to spend time with his family. The loss of their unborn child had an adverse effect on the couple. They had already gone through a difficult time when their first son, Crew, was born. Hence, Koepka decided it was better to leave the league. The performances were, anyway, not up to the mark.

When he finally made his comeback to the Farmers Insurance Open, he was not only welcomed warmly by the fans but also by his fellow pros. Billy Horschel hugged him on the range, while Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele acknowledged the significance of his return. This could be corroborated by the fact that ESPN‘s main linear channel covered this tournament live. It was the first time in two decades that the network broadcast a non-major PGA Tour event.