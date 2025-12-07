Fatal Golf Cart Accident Raises Safety Concerns in Florida Community

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Over the years, the golf world has seen its share of golf cart accidents. Just this July, a Georgia woman got arrested for driving her golf cart under the influence, cruising just above the speed limit. Her husband fell out of the cart and sadly passed away. The 62-year-old woman later faced DUI charges. And it’s happened again.

Christina Theodosiou, 58, died after she fell from a golf cart. Her husband, Angelo Theodosiou, was driving the cart when this fatal accident happened. He is now accused of drunk driving. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states that the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 30. According to the reports, Christina hit her head during the fall.

Ask the residents, however, and they knew it was coming. Several neighborhood residents confessed that both teens and adults often drive golf carts through the area, which lacks speed bumps or stop signs to manage traffic. “We kind of imagine it was only a matter of time before someone was in an accident at this intersection,” said a resident, Christopher Barnes.

The arrest report states that Christina was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Trauma Hospital following the accident, and the defendant’s eyes were “bloodshot and watery, and pupils displayed a reddened sclera. An odor of alcoholic beverage was emitted from the defendant from approximately three feet away in an open area.”

The police report that Theodosiou posted bond on Dec. 1, the day after his arrest. His next court date is set for Jan. 6, 2026. However, he denies the charges. Attorney L. Lee Lockett told The St. Johns Citizen, a local news website, “My client maintains his innocence, and we’re looking forward to receiving the evidence. He didn’t cause the accident; he was not impaired.” Lockett said Theodosiou is “devastated.” Regardless, Theodosiou will face DUI charges.

The accident has left the community in shambles. Attorney Curry Pajcic stated that such incidents are common, but “people need to know golf carts are not toys. They’re dangerous, and they can kill people.” Yariela Farkas, another resident, added, “You shouldn’t be drinking and driving. It’s still a vehicle and is still dangerous.”

As tragic as this case is, it’s hardly the only one. In October, a golf cart flipped on Holiday Hills Drive in Eddyville, injuring a minor. Before that, in August of this season, at Loudon Golf & Country Club, a woman was hospitalized after her golf cart flipped over, trapping her under the cart in a water hazard. In fact, back in May, a particularly high-profile case took over the internet.

The case of John Elway’s agent’s death highlights the lack of basic protocol

Jeff Sperbeck, agent of NFL legend John Elway, passed away in April at 62 after a golf-cart accident left him on life support. The former quarterback’s longtime agent and close friend fell from the back of a golf cart driven by Elway. Sperbeck was rushed to a trauma unit and placed on life support, but doctors said there was “no hope” for recovery after a severe brain injury. He passed away four days after the accident, officials announced.

In a statement released a few days later, Elway said, “There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me.” In fact, according to TMZ, Elway called 911 after the accident, before paramedics arrived.

Regardless, just over a month later, Elway was cleared of any charges. Yet, outrage erupted over the lack of police force present on the scene. “The ambulance came, like, 10 minutes later, and then everyone just left the scene because there was no police there. It was surprising that the police didn’t show up… everyone just kind of left,” said an insider.

Regardless, the insider continues, “No one took statements. Elway wasn’t breathalyzed. There was no formal documentation of what happened.” The sheriff later admitted, “Unfortunately, we were not made aware of the incident until two days after it occurred.”

Nonetheless, such cases often highlight the lack of basic protocol.