FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025: Top 5 Picks Who Can Win at TPC Southwind

The road to the 2025 FedExCup crown kicks off this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship—a no-cut showdown featuring the top 70 players from the PGA Tour’s season standings. From August 6 to 10, the Tour’s elite will battle the heat, pressure, and each other over four pressure-packed rounds. At stake: a $20 million purse, a $3.6 million winner’s share, and the chance to keep climbing toward the BMW Championship and ultimately the Tour Championship at East Lake. This marks the second year the event is the opening leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, and it’s set to deliver storylines in every direction.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama returns with hopes of rekindling last year’s success. But perhaps more intriguing is the looming absence of Rory McIlroy, who opted to sit this one out, and the surging momentum of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who headlines a star-studded field. With no strokes-based advantage system this year—players accumulate points—the race is wide open and more volatile than ever. The high Memphis humidity will be an extra opponent, pushing stamina and mental focus to their limits. As Harris English noted during last year’s event, “It’s so much easier to lose focus out there when it’s this hot,” although he added, “We did a good job of it today.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, who’s going to emerge victorious and gain an early edge in the playoffs? Power rankings always provide clues, and this year, five names stand out as the strongest contenders. Based on course history, form, playoff pedigree, and mental toughness, these five players could well be lifting the trophy on Sunday.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Scottie Scheffler

The clear favorite. Scheffler enters Memphis as the world’s top-ranked golfer and the FedExCup points leader. He’s fresh off a dominant win at The Open Championship and leads nearly every key statistical category on Tour. With 13 top-10 finishes in 2025, including four wins, Scheffler is in the best form of his career.

He also enjoys playing TPC Southwind, having finished T4 here last year, and understands the importance of pacing. “You’ve got a hot week this week, then elevation next week, then another hot one in Atlanta,” Scheffler said recently. “You’ve got to conserve a bit of energy and make sure you’re ready to go at East Lake.” Even at 80%, Scheffler is more dangerous than most at full strength. A win in Memphis would be a statement to the rest of the field.

Matt Fitzpatrick

A name that might fly under the radar for casual fans, Matt Fitzpatrick is heating up at the perfect time. The 2022 U.S. Open champion has racked up five straight top-10 finishes, including near misses at the WGC-Mexico and the Memorial. His iron play and putting are dialed in, and he’s shown strong history at TPC Southwind with three top-6 finishes in recent years.

Fitzpatrick thrives in playoff environments and is mentally sharp enough to grind in Memphis’s draining summer conditions. While he hasn’t spoken publicly this week, his recent performances suggest he’s ready to break through. Don’t be surprised if he’s holding the trophy come Sunday.

Harris English

You can’t talk about Memphis without mentioning Harris English. A former winner at Southwind (2013), English thrives in Southern summer conditions. In fact, last year during a steamy first round, he said, “I grew up in this… I guess I’m more used to it.” That comfort showed in 2025, as he’s put together his best season to date: nine top-10 finishes, including runner-ups at both the PGA Championship and The Open. English’s consistency, short game, and proven track record on Bermuda grass make him a sneaky pick this week. He knows how to win here, and in this field, experience and calm under pressure matter.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele might not have a trophy yet in 2025, but he’s been knocking on the door. A solo second-place finish at last year’s St. Jude puts him high on the watch list, and his recent top-10s at the Scottish Open and a WGC event show that his form is solid entering the postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Currently ranked around 42nd in the FedEx standings, Schauffele is not a lock for East Lake, adding extra urgency to his Memphis performance. Remarkably, he’s made the Tour Championship every year since 2016. His well-rounded game and playoff poise should keep that streak alive, and maybe earn him a long-awaited postseason win.

Russell Henley

The quiet killer of the 2025 season, Russell Henley has quietly put together an outstanding campaign. His nine top-10 finishes match Harris English and trail only Scheffler. What sets Henley apart is consistency—he’s posted four consecutive top-10s heading into Memphis, peaking at just the right time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Henley was 6th at Southwind in 2023, and his elite iron play and accuracy on par-3s (he ranks #1 on Tour in that stat) fit the course perfectly. If he gets hot with the putter, he could leapfrog the field. His steady hand in pressure situations could finally pay off in a playoff setting.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship kicks off what promises to be a thrilling playoff stretch. With $3.6 million on the line, Ryder Cup implications looming, and only 50 players advancing to the BMW Championship, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Scheffler is the man to beat, but contenders like Fitzpatrick, English, Schauffele, and Henley all bring compelling cases. In Memphis’s sweltering summer heat, only the most focused and resilient will survive. And with the pressure turned up to max, the 2025 playoffs are just getting started.