FedEx St. Jude Championship: 5 Biggest Controversies in the History of the Event, Explored

Most golf fans view the FedEx St. Jude Championship as just another playoff event. However, this Memphis tournament has quietly become one of the most controversy-laden stops on the PGA Tour. The $20 million event consistently delivers drama that extends far beyond the final leaderboard.

The tournament’s controversial reputation stems from a perfect storm of factors. TPC Southwind’s challenging layout creates pressure situations. Meanwhile, Memphis weather patterns frequently disrupt play. Additionally, the playoff atmosphere amplifies every rule’s decision and incident.

1. Cameron Smith’s delayed penalty nightmare (2022)

Cameron Smith received a two-shot penalty less than two hours before his 2022 final round after rules officials reviewed Saturday television coverage. The penalty was for a drop violation on the fourth hole, where his ball touched the red penalty line after taking relief from water.

Rules officials initially watched the incident live on Saturday and decided no penalty was warranted. However, an official reviewing TV coverage that night triggered a Sunday morning committee meeting with chief referee Gary Young. The delayed penalty moved Smith from two shots behind leader J.J. Spaun to four shots back before he even teed off. He finished tied for 13th, missing his opportunity to claim the World No. 1 ranking with a victory.

2. Hideki Matsuyama’s mid-round rules drama (2024)

Hideki Matsuyama held a five-shot lead after birdieing the 11th hole in 2024 when chief referee Gary Young approached him before the 12th tee. Young questioned whether Matsuyama’s action of fixing and stamping down a pitch mark on the 7th hole improved his line of play under Rule 8.1.

The mid-round interruption affected Matsuyama’s play over the next four holes. He three-putted for bogey on 12, found water on 14, and made double-bogey on 15, turning his five-shot lead into a one-shot deficit.

The rules committee determined no penalty was warranted since Matsuyama properly fixed his ball mark with no intention to improve his line of play. Matsuyama recovered to win by two shots, but the incident sparked debate about mid-round rules discussions.

3. Sam Burns’ driver destruction incident (2024)

Sam Burns entered Saturday’s third round just one shot off the lead. His championship hopes quickly evaporated on the ninth tee. After pulling his drive left into the trees, Burns slammed his driver into the ground in frustration. The club head flew off, leaving him without his most important weapon for the back nine.

USGA Rule 4.1 allowed Burns to continue using the damaged club if he could repair it. However, the rule prohibits replacing clubs damaged by the player or caddie in anger. Burns couldn’t fix the separation between the head and the shaft. Therefore, he had to play the remainder of the round with other clubs off the tee.

The incident highlighted golf’s equipment rules and their impact on professional competition. Burns struggled without his driver, effectively ending his chances at his sixth PGA Tour title. The moment demonstrated how equipment failures can derail championship aspirations in an instant.

4. Bryson DeChambeau’s rules and etiquette controversies (2021)

Bryson DeChambeau faced multiple controversies during the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational that created delays and fan frustration. His tee shot on the par-4 6th hole during the final round landed next to an out-of-bounds fence, requiring extensive rules deliberation with officials using a string to determine his ball was still in bounds.

DeChambeau received a free drop due to the temporary mesh fence and additional relief because his stance would have been on a cart path. The prolonged rules consultation created significant delays and drew attention to golf’s complex relief procedures.

DeChambeau also faced heavy criticism for on-course etiquette violations, including failing to yell “FORE” after wayward shots, which fans considered disrespectful to gallery safety. The combination of rules, delays, and behavioral issues led to fan heckling and social media scrutiny throughout the tournament, particularly as Memphis temperatures hit historic highs during that week’s competition.

5. Rory McIlroy’s playoff boycott (2025)

Rory McIlroy‘s decision to skip the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship ignited a social media firestorm. The World No. 2 withdrew from the playoff opener, reducing the field to 69 players. Fans labeled his absence a “slap in the face” to title sponsor FedEx.

The controversy highlighted flaws in the playoff system. McIlroy could skip the first event without significant consequences due to his position in the standings. This situation prompted questions about playoff legitimacy when top stars can opt out.

Social media erupted with criticism. One fan posted: “What’s the point of calling it a playoff if the best guys can opt not to show up?” The incident sparked broader debates about mandatory participation in playoff events.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship’s controversial history reflects golf’s evolving landscape. Rules enforcement, weather management, and playoff formats continue generating debate. These controversies ensure the tournament remains one of the most talked-about events on the PGA Tour.