FedExCup Champions Watching the Playoffs From Home in 2026

East Lake will host a TOUR Championship this fall with a strange asterisk hanging over it. This is the 20th edition of the FedExCup, and 16 different men have lifted the trophy since 2007, but only a handful still feel like part of the 2026 story. Rory McIlroy owns three of those trophies and sits 11th in the current standings with 1,738 points, while Scottie Scheffler has one and leads the race at No. 1 with 4,123 points.

Scroll further down the list of past champions, though, and the picture gets messier. Tiger Woods hasn’t teed it up competitively in years. Vijay Singh and Jim Furyk moved on to senior golf long ago. Henrik Stenson and Dustin Johnson left for LIV Golf, which erases their PGA TOUR standing altogether. What’s left is a smaller, quieter group: former champions who are still active, still carrying TOUR cards, and still not going to be at the FedExCup Playoffs this year.

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The Bubble That Never Comes

Three names make up that group, and each is a different flavor of the same problem. Bill Haas, the 2011 champion, sits T212 in the FedExCup standings, the number of a 44-year-old whose game has slid a long way from his Presidents Cup days.

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Billy Horschel, the 2014 champion, is 102nd. Age has less to do with it than a hip surgery that knocked out most of his 2025 season and left him rebuilding category status from scratch. Brandt Snedeker, the 2012 champion, sits 83rd, close enough to the number 70 to still dream but far enough that he’ll need something close to a win at the Wyndham Championship to get there.

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Nobody’s game fell off a cliff here. The tour just got younger and deeper every year they weren’t paying attention, and three men who once beat it over a full season are now paying the price.

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Horschel’s story has the clearest cause and effect. Hip surgery in 2025 cost him three majors, any real shot at the Ryder Cup, and his spot inside the FedExCup top 50, which also meant losing every Signature Event exemption for 2026. He’s picked up a few top-25s since coming back, but at 39, rebuilding a career from category status means outplaying a hundred guys, not catching one rival.

Snedeker needs less to turn things around. A big week at Wyndham gets him back into the picture; a flat one and he’s looking at the fall series instead. Haas has fallen the furthest of the three, and his numbers say something plainer: winning the FedExCup once, worth tens of millions at the time, doesn’t slow down a decade of decline one bit.

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Why does the list keep growing?

There’s a simpler explanation than bad luck. Back in 2023, the TOUR cut the playoff field from 125 players to 70, and every cutoff since has quietly buried another former champion’s chances.

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It isn’t really about injury or age on its own. It’s a format built to reward current form over résumé, no matter how good that résumé is, and the TOUR made that even more literal last year.

Starting in 2025, it scrapped the Starting Strokes format at the TOUR Championship, so the field now begins East Lake at even par instead of getting a head start for how the season went. Three FedExCup trophies between Haas, Snedeker and Horschel mean nothing to a system built entirely around whoever plays the best in the moment.

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So what happens from here? Snedeker still has a shot through the FedExCup Fall if the summer doesn’t work out. Horschel is playing a longer game, trying to rebuild his category standing into 2027. Haas’s window looks closed for good.

East Lake will crown somebody new this fall either way. The trophy case keeps growing faster than the list of former winners still sharp enough to defend it, and that gap is the whole story of this season. Haas, Snedeker and Horschel are living proof, watching a FedExCup Playoffs field they used to win from their couches instead of Memphis, St. Louis or Atlanta in 2026.