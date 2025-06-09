“Felt a Little Bad…”: Bryson DeChambeau Uplifts Phil Mickelson as Retirement Talks Loom Large Before U.S. Open

“I haven’t thought about it too much. There’s a high likelihood that it will be, but I haven’t really thought about it too much.” That’s what Phil Mickelson said when asked if the 2025 U.S. Open might be his last shot at completing the elusive career Grand Slam. And honestly, it feels like he knows the window is closing. He is eligible for the U.S. Open this year only because of his iconic 2021 PGA Championship win, where he made headlines as the oldest player to ever win a major. If we talk about his recent performances, it’s not going pretty well. Exhibit? Missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship. However, recently in LIV Golf Virginia, he has shown some impressive performance and has gotten himself a secret admirer.

Phil Mickelson’s jaw-dropping birdie on the 17th at LIV Golf Virginia didn’t just leave fans stunned—it had fellow pros like Bryson DeChambeau in awe. After Mickelson somehow holed out from a tough bunker lie, Bryson couldn’t help but gush over the moment. “Man, he created some Phil Mickelson magic there. Vintage Phil,” he said. After his drive landed behind a tree and he ended up stuck on the edge of a bunker, it looked like his momentum was about to fade.

The 31-year-old added, “Yeah, so Phil hit a drive up the right-hand side, blocked by a tree, tried to chip it around it, came out straight out of the rough, and it landed up on that upslope.” But standing in the bunker with the ball above his feet, Phil pulled off an incredible pitch shot. “When I saw it landing, I’m like, my gosh. He’s going to make it, and it went in the hole, and I was like, That’s got to be one of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen in my entire life.” The ball landed just left of the flag, spun perfectly, and rolled right into the cup for a jaw-dropping birdie.

With the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont likely being Phil Mickelson’s last shot at completing the career Grand Slam, and with age and his form not in his favor, he’s not exactly entering as a favorite, but that’s exactly why DeChambeau’s words hit differently. “He’s such a grinder. He works so hard,” he said in a media appearance. The admiration was real, but so was the quiet sadness. “I actually felt a little bad for him at that point in time because he was playing pretty well and just couldn’t get anything going towards that back half of the round.”

The American finished at 13 under after a 6-under 65 in the final round, which placed him two shots behind the winner, Joaquin Niemann. His T-4 finish happens to be the third top-10 finish of the season for LIV Golf, and with this, he now heads to the U.S Open.

DeChambeau’s praise wasn’t just respect; it was a subtle push of confidence for Mickelson to face Oakmont with pride, knowing that even if this is his last chance, the magic is still within him. But as he gets older, is Phil ready to take the hard call?

A goodbye to golf altogether?

Phil Mickelson’s future in golf feels like it’s reaching a major crossroads—not just on the PGA Tour, but also with his LIV Golf team. Phil has been open about his doubts about continuing, saying, “I want this team to succeed. I don’t want to hold it back.” He’s serious about making the tough call: if he’s no longer helping the team, he’s ready to step aside.

“If I’m not an asset, if I’m holding it back, then it’s time for me to move on and get somebody else in here who is going to really help the team win,” Mickelson explained. This isn’t just about passing the torch on a team; it signals that Phil might be preparing to say goodbye to competitive golf altogether. Since joining LIV Golf in 2022, he’s played seven events this season plus two PGA Tour majors. And while he’s hinted the upcoming U.S. Open could be his final big outing, he’s gearing up to give it his all.

At 54, with retirement talks swirling, Mickelson is clearly weighing what’s best for himself, his team, and his legacy. Whether this summer at Oakmont marks the end or just another chapter, one thing’s for sure: Phil’s ready to do what’s best for the game and for the people counting on him.