Female Golf Pro Embroiled in Dress Code Controversy Finally Breaks Her Silence

When a golfer posts the best result of the season, the focus is on their game and skills. That was not the case for the 23-year-old Annabell Fuller, though. At the 2026 Australian WPGA Championship at Sanctuary Cove, she recorded a 64 (‑7) in the third round. Apart from that, her T7 finish was the best she achieved this season. Yet, it was her dress code that became a debate, and Annabell Fuller has finally responded.

“A lot of girls have worn crop tops in the past couple years, too. I don’t actually know why mine’s sparked more interest,” Fuller told Golf Digest Australia. “In winter in England, my clubhead speed drops a lot because wearing lots of jumpers stops me turning freely. I think golf attire should probably be more similar to tennis, to be honest.”

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Well, yes, we have examples like Michelle Wie, who wore a crop top as a statement against dress codes, especially after the LPGA tightened its rules in 2017. Lexi Thompson had also uploaded her pictures. But the thing is that they wore it during the offseason/practice, unlike Fuller.

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Rick Golfs shared an X post for the same, saying, “Just recently a PGA Tour player got a reprimand for an untucked shirt. So what is the verdict on a lady player in a crop top?”

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However, some, like Paige Spiranac, were in favor. “She’s looks great, put together and athletic! Spiranac said.

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Annabell Fuller believes that it should be up to the golfer to decide what to wear. To allow free movement, women tennis athletes wear much shorter skirts and tops. That’s why the Englishwoman is promoting the same for golf, too.

“As long as I’m comfy and I feel good about myself, then I feel good to play,” Fuller said. Also, while Fuller’s attire sparked controversy, she didn’t violate any rules.

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Starting in mid-2017, the LPGA began enforcing a stricter dress code policy. The violations included plunging necklines, no leggings worn under skorts or shorts, and too-short skirts. Similar rules are applied to the Ladies European Tour and other professional golf events as well.

Not abiding by the dress-code policies attracts hefty fines for LPGA stars. The golfer must pay a $1,000 fine for the initial violation. Since then, the fines double for every violation. Thus, the second breach carries a $2,000 fine, the third a $4,000 fine, and so on. Thankfully, Fuller had to pay none.

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Professional golfers who spoke against the LPGA dress-code policy

When the LPGA tightened its dress code policy, many professionals spoke out against it.

Charley Hull, one of the top golfers in the LPGA, called it a shame.

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“I don’t wear any of them, so it doesn’t really affect me. But I think it’s a shame, as many people label golf old fashioned and we need to move away from that,” she said.

Paige Spiranac, who has herself faced many allegations of wearing inappropriate attire, has long been a critic of the policy. Although she no longer plays professional golf, she linked the policy to body-shaming.

Michelle Wie West also raised her voice, saying, “We’ve been having a lot of discussions because a couple of outfits I have worn this year have raised eyebrows a little bit.”

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The retired LPGA pro felt that she was being targeted. While she didn’t face any official fines, she had to explain a lot of things to the LPGA about her attire.

So, debates around the LPGA dress code have been simmering for years. Several professionals are calling for a shift toward a more modern and athlete-focused approach. Annabell Fuller’s moment has simply brought that ongoing tension back into focus.