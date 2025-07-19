Feud With Rory McIlroy Over ‘Money’ Problems Goes Unmentioned as Shane Lowry Opens Up About Their Relationship

Much like the Tom and Jerry of golf, close as ever now, but with a history that wasn’t always so friendly. When Rory McIlroy won the Masters this year and finally completed his career Grand Slam, it was Shane Lowry waiting off the green for a hug that nearly brought him to tears. In that moment, Shane wasn’t just a fellow pro he was the one person who felt like home. But behind that emotional embrace is a story that once had these two hiding from each other.

During an R&A interview at The Open, Shane Lowry was given a subtle reminder of their rocky past when a fan asked how his relationship with Rory had evolved over the years. But Lowry, ever the loyal friend, chose to reflect only on the good bits.

Reflecting on their bond, Lowry didn’t shy away from admitting just how much being close to Rory has shaped him both as a golfer and as a person. “I feel like we’re good for each other… Rory’s obviously very serious about his golf. He works very hard… I’ve brought some of that into my game,” he said. But it’s not a one-way street. “He sees the way I am and he kind of brings some of that into himself,” Lowry added, showing that even as competitors, they’re quietly learning from each other. It’s a dynamic that seems natural today, but was not the case a decade before.

It all began in 2013, when McIlroy’s messy split from Horizon Sports, the agency both he and Lowry were signed to drove a wedge between them. McIlroy accused his agent, Conor Ridge, of putting profits ahead of his best interests, triggering a bitter legal battle. Lowry, still represented by Ridge, was caught in the crossfire. The tension ran so deep that he once admitted to hiding in the clubhouse just to avoid Rory. It wasn’t until 2015, over a long-overdue dinner, that they finally sat down, talked it out, and began to repair what had once been a strong friendship. And now the bond seems picture perfect.

Sunday rounds have almost become a tradition for Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, a ritual where friendly competition meets genuine connection. It’s something they do often, and sometimes, those matchups bring out the best in their friendship. “We’re very good for each other and uh yeah I mean we go away we play tournaments…we play against each other on Sundays.. the last time was Sunday at Pebble. This year he beat me.” When Rory got the better of him at Pebble Beach, it clearly stung a little. “So I was obviously pissed off with that,” Lowry admitted, though it was all in good spirit. He followed it up with a laugh, “I to like pretend to be happy for him. Um, I did because he was giving me a lift home.” Joking about a loss while still praising your friend in front of the world says more about their bond than stats ever could. And practicing with Rory did help him he won World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in 2015 and later he also won a major in 2019.

Lowry’s words say it all. “Our wives are really good friends, our kids are similar ages. We all hang out together. We live a mile from each other in Florida.” Rory’s wife, Erica Stoll, and Shane’s wife, Wendy Honner, have built a strong friendship of their own, and now their daughters, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy and Ivy Lowry, are growing up together too. Lowry, currently ranked 18th in the Official World Golf Ranking, doesn’t hide how much Rory’s presence has meant to him. “One of the best players in the world..as one of my really good friends and being able to practice with him is very good for me.” The connection goes beyond friendly competition. It’s about learning from one another, pushing each other, and having someone in your corner who has seen it all. But beyond the banter and shared tee times, what truly defines their friendship now is how deeply they look out for one another on and off the course.

A Friendship That Looks Out for Each Other

Rory McIlroy was having a nightmare at the U.S. Open. He threw his club down the fairway in frustration and even damaged the tee box after a poor shot. It was one of those weeks where even a small laugh meant everything. That laugh came thanks to his close friend Shane Lowry. Lowry, also struggling, made a rare mental mistake by picking up his ball without marking it and getting a penalty. The moment was silly, and McIlroy couldn’t help but smile, despite his own troubles. And now, with The Open taking place, Lowry has once again voiced his concern about Rory keeping his emotions in check.

A few days before The Open, Lowry looked back on his own emotional 2019 win, knowing Rory well, Lowry understands how deeply tied Rory is to the land and how much this week means to him. “He did put a lot of pressure on himself, talking about it being the biggest tournament,” He said. That time, McIlroy arrived at The Open with the weight of a nation on his shoulders. Three double bogeys and a bogey in the opening round left him with a shocking 79. Right alongside him that week was Shane Lowry, who not only felt the tension on that same first tee, but went on to win the championship still Shane carries a soft spot for Rory’s heartbreak. This year, he just hopes Rory doesn’t go through that pain again at Portrush.

Because in a friendship like theirs built on rivalry, redemption, and real care there’s no greater win than seeing the other finally have his moment.