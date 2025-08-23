15-Year-Old Threat Forces Brooke Henderson to ‘Step It Up’ at CPKC Women’s Open

Aphrodite Deng opened with a stunning 5-under 66 in round one, showcasing six birdies to sit near the top of the leaderboard. She cooled off with a 2-over 73 in round two, bringing her total to -3 and T15, but the 15-year-old has already proven she belongs on this stage. Even Brooke Henderson admitted, “She’s been playing amazing. I don’t know if she needs any advice from me. It’s cool she’s playing so well.”

After firing a 5-under 66 in round two to reach T5 at -5, Brooke Henderson admitted fellow Canadian Aphrodite Deng’s play pushed her to raise her game. “Just to see her name up there yesterday, it was like, oh, I need to get playing better here… it was very inspiring to see her up there and playing so well. To see her name up there, I was like, okay, let’s go. I got to keep up here… It’s cool to see how well she’s playing and definitely motivating me to try to step it up,” Henderson said.

Henderson said watching the 15-year-old lit up her competitive spark. “It was very inspiring to see her up there and playing so well. I know she’s played amazing this summer. To see her name up there, I was like, okay, let’s go. I got to keep up here,” she said. The Canadian star added, “It’s cool to see how well she’s playing and definitely motivating me to try to step it up.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CPKC Women’s Open (@cpkcwomensopen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post



Both players were a show to watch in round 2 of the CPKC Women’s Open. However, it ended in disappointment for one of them, while the other made a quick charge. Brooke Henderson delivered one of her best rounds of the season to climb the leaderboard. Meanwhile, 15-year-old Aphrodite Deng couldn’t quite keep the same momentum, though her poise continued to stand out. After her strong first round, Deng said, “I thought it was pretty cool, but I just knew I had to keep the same game plan.” She also explained her quick pace, adding, “I don’t really like playing slow cuz then I think too much.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Henderson, watching Deng’s rise was more than just inspiring—it was also familiar.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Brooke Henderson has been in Deng’s shoes before

Brooke Henderson has been here before, in the exact spotlight as Deng. The Canadian pro burst onto the professional scene in 2015 at just 17. Soon after, she stunned the golf world with her breakthrough victory at the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic. Coming through the grind of Monday qualifying, she went on to dominate the field, winning by a remarkable eight shots and becoming the third youngest player ever to claim an LPGA title.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

By 2016, still just 18, Henderson was already ranked 11th in the world and widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in women’s golf. Her prodigious length off the tee and all-around solid game had many touting her as a future world number one. Consistent top-10 finishes early in the season cemented her status as a rising star. Although she’s not the No. 1, Henderson proved the believers right, becoming Canada’s by-and-far top female golfer. Although her form declined in 2025, Henderson remains an inspiration for many.

Now, at CPKC, Henderson finds herself on the other side of the story—watching a 15-year-old prodigy, Aphrodite Deng. Having been in those very shoes, Henderson not only understands the pressure but also draws fresh motivation from it, using Deng’s rise as fuel to rediscover her own peak form.