‘Fifth Major’ Debate Heats Up After The Players Chief Drops Blunt Message: ‘We’re Confident’

For forty years, the PGA Tour refused to confirm or deny The Players Championship as the ‘unofficial fifth major.’ That changed this February. Lee Smith, tournament director, made it clear: the institution has picked a side.

NUCLR Golf posted his remarks at 3:42 AM, and by mid-morning had 11,200 views. His words: “I hope you noticed our use of the word that we’ve somewhat shied away from over the last 10 years… This is a signal of the confidence, momentum, and offensive drive coming out of our building these days. We’re confident about the qualifications of The Players Championship. We wanted to start a conversation.”

Smith’s language is the story. Not the campaign nor the ad, but the aggressive posturing being done. The tournament director of the PGA Tour’s flagship event acknowledged a decade of deliberate silence and confirmed the institution ended it intentionally.

The “March Is Going To Be Major” campaign ran during the WM Phoenix Open broadcast window in early February 2026, a high-traffic period. Nothing coincidental about the placement. The Tour’s official position holds that major designation is “not ours to decide.” Smith’s language lives one step behind that line.

The Players Championship has been the Tour’s flagship since 1974. The ‘fifth major’ debate began soon after and has persisted. What changed after fifty years was not the debate, but who inside the institution was willing to say it out loud.

The debate has never lacked participants. Lee Trevino won the 1980 edition and recently argued the tournament should count as his seventh major, a position the Tour would gladly endorse. Brandel Chamblee made the analytical case during the WM Phoenix Open broadcast: “When you look at the Players Championship, with all due respect to the other four major championships, it is the best field in golf.”

Rory McIlroy, who won in 2019 and claimed his second title in 2025 via a Monday playoff over J.J. Spaun, answered differently at Pebble Beach on February 10: “I’m a traditionalist, I’m a historian of the game. We have four major championships. It’s The Players. It doesn’t need to be anything else.”

Phil Mickelson has made his position clear. In February 2026, he responded to Chamblee’s support for the Players by calling out the Tour for banning Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Joaquin Niemann.

His point was simple. If you block four of the top ten, you cannot call yourself a major. That is the reality.

Mickelson did not stop there. He attributed the exclusion to members’ egos rather than competitive reasons. According to him, this attitude is holding back the growth of the SSG investment.

Yet the real dividing line is not competition.

The real issue is governance. The Masters answers to Augusta National. The U.S. Open is held by the USGA. The Open Championship is overseen by the R&A. The Players’ answers to the PGA Tour are the same group pushing the campaign. That is the difference.

And that is exactly where the controversy begins.

The Players Championship’s Fifth Major Bid Has a LIV Golf Problem

The field argument is real. In 2025, The Players had 48 of the top 50 players and a $25 million purse, matching or beating the majors. Chamblee’s case rests on those facts.

But the numbers fall apart when you look at who is missing. Jon Rahm. Bryson DeChambeau. Phil Mickelson put it simply: ‘You can’t prohibit 4 of the top 10 and be considered a major.’ The other majors invite LIV players. The Players does not. The field is only as strong as the Tour allows.

Lee Westwood challenged Tour CEO Brian Rolapp to invite the top 15 LIV players as a test run, to reflect what an open major field would actually look like. Rolapp has not responded.

Smith started the conversation, but the Tour cannot finish it on its own. The Players has a $25 million purse, an iconic venue, and fifty years of competitive history at TPC Sawgrass. What it lacks is a governing body that is independent of the organization seeking the designation.

March is four weeks away. Augusta follows right after. The clock is ticking.